Nigerian Customs Seizes 98 Bags of Indian Hemp

The Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday said it had seized 98 bags and 570 parcels of Indian hemp with duty paid value of N74.4 million in Lagos.

The agency said the drugs were coming from Togo and Ghana and a suspect had been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The unit controller, Uba Mohammed speaking about the seizure said that “the driver of the truck carrying the drugs was arrested and he has been granted administrative bail”.

Mohammed added that the drugs had been handed over to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the next action.

“These are substances that are not good for all of us; anybody that takes such is reported to be aggressive. On behalf of the Customs Service, I now hand over these substances for confiscation and prosecution of offenders,” Uba said.

Lawal Opeloyeru, the Principal Officer in charge of Operations, Lagos Command received the drugs on behalf of the NDLEA, Lawal Opeloyeru.

The NDLEA Officer expressed their readiness to partner with the Nigerian Customs to curb drug-related malpractices.

“We have contacted our colleagues in Ghana to put a stop to such menace though it has not yielded any positive result but hopefully it will be achieved because we are also using Interpol to eradicate such problem.

“Immediately we get a court injunction, the drugs will be destroyed publicly here in Lagos,” Opeloyeru said.