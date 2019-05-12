Nigerian Breweries Plc Celebrates Trade Partners, Reemphasizes Commitment to Great Partnerships

In recognition of the importance of trade partners to its continued growth, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Nigeria’s foremost brewing company recently held its 2019 Distributors award to celebrate its esteemed business partners nationwide for their excellent performance in 2018.

The event which was held at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Friday, May 10, 2019 was a platform for Nigerian Breweries Plc to reward outstanding distributors, announce new incentives for its trade partners, as well as receive feedback on its brands and innovations from its trade partners

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel stated that the company is excited to “celebrate the great partnerships with its business associates that delivered an impressive performance in 2018” reiterating that it would continue to strengthen the partnerships going into the future.

Borrut Bel noted that the theme of the award ‘Celebrating Great Partnerships’ was conceived to recognize and reward the resilient performance of its partners inspite of the difficult operating environment.

He further stated that the as part of the company’s plans to transform its route-to-market, it would be deploying some innovations across markets nationwide. He said that the company would be piloting new initiatives that would bring flexibility and comfort into how customers make their orders and in the process generate great efficiency.

In his remarks, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uche Unigwe lauded the continuous support from distributors who have remained consistent in posting performances that add great value to the company.

He said” We are indeed very grateful for the support from our trade partners who have contributed a great deal through their performance to impact our business. Though times are a bit challenging in the market, the partnership with our distributors and transporters has helped Nigerian Breweries Plc to consolidate its leadership in the category where all of its brands play.” he said.

The highlight of the event came when the distributors were rewarded for their outstanding sales performance for the 2018 business year with several of them winning in different categories of the award.

Some of award categories included the National Volume Champion, Region Volume Champion, Regional Volume Champions who attained minimum of 2 million cases, Regional Volume Champion who attained less than 2 million cases, District Champions who achieved minimum of 2 million cases, District Champions who achieved 1 Million – 2 Million cases, District Champions who achieved 1 Million cases, Millionaire Club (SKDs who achieved above 1 million cases) among others

To emerge the overall winner as best distributor for 2018, last year’s winner, Mr. Kenneth Maduakor of Kenneth Maduakor Group of Companies sold over 4 million cases of products closely followed by Mr. Ikechukwu Igwe of Ifeoma Chukwuka Nigeria Limited and Mr. Jimoh Ogungbola of J. Ogungbola and Sons Ltd who came second and third respectively.

In his remarks, Mr. Kenneth Maduakor, Winner, National Champion Award commended the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc for their support. “I am highly grateful to Nigerian Breweries Plc for recognizing my contribution to the overall growth of the company. This is a big motivation to continue to do business with Nigerian Breweries. It shows that the company really understands the value we bring to the business.”

In the Transporter of the Year category, Ancaps Global Investment Limited from Kaduna won the National Key Transporter of the Year award.

It was also a night of fun for the trade partners and other guests present as they were serenaded and entertained by some a-list Nigerian musical artistes, Flavour and MC Galaxy.