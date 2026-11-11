Nigeria targets 500,000 annual vehicle production, says NADDC

KEY POINTS

Nigeria has installed capacity to assemble between 450,000 and 500,000 vehicles annually, according to NADDC.

Annual domestic demand is estimated at 350,000 to 450,000 vehicles.

Access to finance, local component production and supportive legislation remain critical to expanding output.

The Federal Government is developing policies to encourage local vehicle purchases and strengthen the automotive industry.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria has the installed capacity to produce between 450,000 and 500,000 vehicles annually, enough to meet estimated domestic demand if manufacturers receive the necessary support, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has said.

The council’s Director-General, Joseph Osanipin, disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening of the 26th Abuja International Motor Fair, noting that annual vehicle demand in the country ranges between 350,000 and 450,000 units.

He said the gap between installed capacity and domestic demand presented an opportunity for local assembly plants to supply more vehicles, provided the industry addressed constraints affecting production.

Osanipin identified access to finance, supportive legislation and local production of vehicle components as important requirements for increasing output.

He said the Federal Government had released implementation guidelines for the Nigeria First Policy in the automotive sector, while NADDC was working on an automotive bill and a component development programme to strengthen domestic manufacturing.

The council is also collaborating with the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) to develop guidelines for consumer credit to support vehicle purchases. Osanipin said more than 50 per cent of CREDICORP’s disbursements so far had gone to the automotive sector.

He added that most vehicles displayed at the fair were locally assembled and that manufacturers could customise vehicles to meet the requirements of government agencies.

To improve after-sales support, NADDC has agreed with assemblers to establish service workshops across the country, including through partnerships with existing workshops. The council has also trained about 40,000 automotive technicians to support vehicle maintenance and servicing.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, described the automotive industry as a priority under the Federal Government’s industrialisation agenda.

She said government support included legislation, access to credit, regulations and measures to prevent vehicle smuggling.

Oduwole also announced that Nigeria would host an automotive exhibition during the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair in Lagos from November 5 to November 11. The event is expected to provide opportunities for manufacturers to showcase vehicles and components, attract investment and connect with African markets.

She said Nigeria needed to strengthen its position in the African automotive value chain under the African Continental Free Trade Area, adding that the industry’s links with steel and solid minerals could create opportunities for industrial growth and employment.

The President of the Electric Vehicle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (EVAMAN), Mustapha Audu, represented by Saglev Chairman Sam Falleye, said electric mobility could support domestic manufacturing and job creation.

Audu said the association had 14 member companies involved in electric vehicle assembly and manufacturing in Nigeria. He urged the government to translate the Nigeria First Policy into procurement opportunities for locally assembled vehicles, while calling on state governments, corporate organisations and fleet operators to support domestic production.

Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Ltd., Ifeanyi Agwu, said the motor fair should serve as a platform for product launches, business partnerships, investment and engagement with government procurement teams. He called for consistent policies, affordable vehicle financing and stronger industry collaboration.

The four-day fair, themed Driving Nigeria’s Automotive Future, runs from November 10 to November 13 at Eagle Square, Abuja. It brings together manufacturers, assemblers, investors, policymakers and other industry stakeholders.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s installed vehicle assembly capacity is not the same as the number of vehicles actually produced each year. Installed capacity describes how many vehicles factories could produce if they had sufficient orders, parts, financing and other operating requirements. Actual production depends on whether those conditions are in place.

This distinction is important when considering NADDC’s claim that local plants could meet domestic demand. Having the capacity to produce up to 500,000 vehicles does not automatically mean manufacturers can supply that number or compete effectively with imported vehicles. Factories need steady demand, affordable production inputs and reliable access to components before they can operate at higher levels.

Local component production is one of the major requirements. Vehicle assembly involves combining parts manufactured in different locations. If most components must be imported, assemblers remain exposed to foreign exchange costs, shipping expenses and delays. Developing local suppliers could reduce some of these pressures while creating business opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers in areas such as vehicle parts, steel and other materials.

Financing is another challenge on both the production and consumer sides. Manufacturers need capital to operate and expand, while many potential buyers cannot afford to pay the full price of a vehicle upfront. Consumer credit could help more Nigerians purchase locally assembled vehicles, but the terms must be affordable enough to support demand without creating unsustainable debt.

The Nigeria First Policy is also important because government institutions and large corporate organisations can provide a significant market for local assemblers. However, policy statements alone will not guarantee patronage. Procurement rules, pricing, vehicle quality, availability of spare parts and reliable after-sales services will influence whether organisations choose locally assembled vehicles over imports.

The council’s reported training of 40,000 technicians addresses another part of the problem. Buyers need confidence that vehicles can be maintained and repaired after purchase. Without accessible workshops, spare parts and trained technicians, locally assembled vehicles may struggle to attract repeat demand, even where purchase prices are competitive.

Electric vehicle manufacturing offers another opportunity, but it requires its own supporting infrastructure, technical skills and supply chains. The presence of 14 companies in EVAMAN shows that local businesses are already participating in the sector, although the scale of their operations and production capacity was not provided.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“As of today, we are between 450,000 and 500,000 installed capacity for automobile in Nigeria.” – Joseph Osanipin, Director-General, NADDC.

“Today also, Nigeria buys between 350,000 to 450,000 vehicles annually. What that means is that we can produce it when we put in place some necessary tools.” – Joseph Osanipin, Director-General, NADDC.

WHAT’S NEXT

NADDC is working on an automotive bill and a component development programme, while the government has released implementation guidelines for the Nigeria First Policy in the sector.

The industry will also look towards the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair in Lagos, where an automotive exhibition is expected to connect Nigerian manufacturers with investors and buyers across African markets.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria has enough installed vehicle assembly capacity to potentially meet domestic demand, but converting that capacity into actual production will require more than factory infrastructure. Affordable financing, locally produced components, consistent policies, reliable servicing and sustained demand will determine whether the country can build a stronger automotive industry.