KEY POINTS

The Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce has proposed five trade engagements for 2027 to expand business relations between both countries.

The chamber aims to grow its membership to at least 200 companies from its current 95 active members.

It has identified opportunities in agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, oil and gas, maritime and education.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce has proposed five trade engagements for 2027 as part of efforts to increase business partnerships and investment between Nigeria and Slovenia.

The proposed activities were announced at the chamber’s Business Breakfast Roundtable in Lagos on Monday, which had the theme, “Connect Slovenia and Nigeria”.

The engagements include an Africa Day Business Roundtable in Slovenia and a Slovenia Trade Mission to Nigeria, both scheduled for April.

Others are the Bled Forum International Business Conference in July, the Agra International Fair in August and a Nigeria Trade Mission to Slovenia in September.

Media reports show that the roundtable marked the end of the chamber’s business activities for 2026 and brought together business owners and representatives of corporate organisations.

The chamber’s Director-General, Uche Udungwor, said it aimed to increase its membership to at least 200 companies and expand its database of businesses operating in both countries.

He said the chamber currently had 95 active companies doing business between Nigeria and Slovenia, describing the level of trade between the two countries as low.

Udungwor said the chamber conducted due diligence on companies in both countries to reduce the risk of fraud and connect members with verified businesses for potential partnerships.

He encouraged Nigerian businesses to explore export opportunities in cocoa beans, organic chemicals, agricultural products, wood, metal scraps and petroleum products.

He also urged Slovenian businesses to consider opportunities in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, industrial machinery and equipment, automotive products, auto components and furniture.

“Currently, trade between Slovenia and Nigeria is modest, but both nations are working to expand economic cooperation through bilateral investment and business matchmaking,” he said.

Udungwor added that discussions were ongoing through Nigeria’s Ambassador to Hungary, with concurrent accreditation to Slovenia, Abbas Braiman, in collaboration with the chamber.

He said the discussions were intended to help Nigerian businesses access Slovenia’s advanced technology and information and communication technology sector.

A member of the chamber’s council, Philip Nkwocha, also encouraged Slovenian businesses to explore Nigeria’s natural resources and investment opportunities.

He identified oil and gas, agribusiness, maritime and education as sectors that could support stronger commercial relations.

THE ISSUES

The chamber’s proposal reflects an effort to move trade relations beyond diplomatic engagement towards practical business connections.

Trade missions and international exhibitions can introduce companies to potential buyers, suppliers, distributors and investors. However, the value of these engagements will depend on whether meetings lead to actual commercial agreements and sustained business relationships.

The chamber’s current membership of 95 active companies also points to the scale of its existing business network. Reaching its target of 200 members could widen that network, but membership growth alone would not necessarily translate into higher trade volumes.

For Nigerian exporters, the opportunities identified by the chamber include agricultural products, wood, chemicals and petroleum products. Slovenian businesses, meanwhile, have been encouraged to consider Nigeria’s pharmaceutical, machinery, automotive and furniture markets.

WHAT’S NEXT

The chamber is expected to pursue the proposed 2027 programme, beginning with the Africa Day Business Roundtable in Slovenia and the Slovenia Trade Mission to Nigeria in April.

The extent to which the engagements increase trade will depend on the partnerships formed, the commercial agreements reached and the ability of participating businesses to execute them.

BOTTOM LINE

The Nigeria-Slovenia Chamber of Commerce wants to expand trade between both countries through business missions, international conferences and verified company connections. Its challenge will be turning those engagements into measurable increases in business activity and investment.