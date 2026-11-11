Nigeria’s healthcare system: the challenges reforms and opportunities shaping its future

Key Points

Nigeria operates a three-tier healthcare system involving federal, state and local governments, but coordination and service delivery remain uneven.

Infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV continue to place pressure on the country, while hypertension, diabetes and cancer are increasing.

Digital health adoption is growing, but fragmented electronic medical records and paper-based systems continue to limit access to reliable patient data.

Funding shortages, healthcare worker migration and regional inequalities remain major obstacles to effective healthcare delivery.

Despite these challenges, Nigeria’s population size, genetic diversity, research institutions and expanding digital infrastructure create significant opportunities for clinical research and healthcare innovation.

Main Story

With a population of roughly 230 million, Nigeria is not only Africa’s most populous country but also one of its most important healthcare markets. Its size presents enormous opportunities for medical research, pharmaceutical development and public health investment. However, it also places considerable pressure on a healthcare system struggling with limited funding, uneven infrastructure and shortages of trained professionals.

For international researchers, pharmaceutical companies and global health organisations looking to establish a presence in Africa, understanding Nigeria’s healthcare landscape requires more than examining national policies. The country operates a complex system spread across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with significant differences in healthcare resources, staffing levels and administrative capacity.

From the organisation of hospitals and disease surveillance to electronic medical records and clinical research, Nigeria’s healthcare system is evolving. Yet, progress remains uneven, creating both opportunities and challenges for organisations seeking to work within the country.

How Nigeria’s Healthcare System Works

Nigeria operates a three-tier healthcare delivery structure, with responsibilities divided among the federal, state and local governments.

Local government authorities oversee primary healthcare, which provides essential services such as immunisation, maternal care, treatment of common illnesses and community health programmes. State governments manage secondary healthcare facilities, including general and specialist hospitals, while the federal government is responsible for tertiary institutions such as teaching hospitals and federal medical centres.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare provides national policy direction, coordinates major health programmes and oversees federal health institutions. Several agencies support its work.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) coordinates immunisation and primary healthcare programmes, while the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) regulates medicines, vaccines, food products and medical devices. The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is responsible for administering the country’s health insurance framework.

The Tinubu administration’s Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), launched in late 2023, is the current framework for driving healthcare reforms. The initiative has mobilised more than $3 billion in external funding, supported the revitalisation of over 1,000 primary healthcare centres and contributed to the retraining of 40,000 frontline health workers, against a target of 120,000.

The NHIA Act of 2022 also introduced a stronger framework for expanding health insurance coverage, making insurance mandatory under the law. However, expanding enrolment remains a major task in a country where many people still pay directly for medical treatment.

Government spending continues to fall below the 15 per cent target set by the Abuja Declaration. Out-of-pocket payments account for a substantial share of total healthcare expenditure, leaving many households vulnerable to financial hardship when illness strikes.

Public and Private Healthcare: Two Sides of the System

Nigeria’s healthcare delivery depends on both public and private providers. Although the two sectors serve overlapping populations, differences in funding, infrastructure and service delivery shape patients’ experiences.

Public healthcare facilities form the foundation of the country’s health system. They include thousands of primary healthcare centres, general hospitals, specialist facilities, teaching hospitals and federal medical centres.

For many Nigerians, particularly those in rural and underserved communities, public facilities are the most accessible option. However, their ability to provide consistent care is often affected by inadequate staffing, shortages of essential medicines, outdated equipment and poor infrastructure.

Some primary healthcare centres operate below capacity or struggle to provide basic services, making it difficult for residents to receive timely treatment close to home.

Private healthcare providers help fill some of these gaps. The sector includes neighbourhood clinics, diagnostic laboratories, specialist hospitals and large corporate healthcare groups. Private facilities are particularly concentrated in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

Many established private hospitals have invested in modern diagnostic equipment, specialised services and electronic medical record systems. These investments can make them attractive partners for clinical research and international health programmes.

However, the relationship between public and private providers remains fragmented. Patients’ medical records do not routinely move between facilities, and referral arrangements are often inconsistent. As a result, healthcare professionals may struggle to obtain a complete picture of a patient’s medical history when treatment moves from one facility to another.

This lack of coordination also affects the quality and availability of health data.

Nigeria’s Disease Burden: Infectious Diseases and Rising Chronic Conditions

Nigeria faces what public health experts describe as a double burden of disease. Infectious diseases remain a major cause of illness and death, while non-communicable diseases are becoming an increasingly serious concern.

Infectious diseases remain a major challenge.

Malaria continues to place an enormous burden on the country. According to the World Health Organization’s World Malaria Report, Nigeria accounts for a significant share of global malaria cases and deaths.

Tuberculosis and HIV also remain important public health concerns. Nigeria ranks among the countries with the highest numbers of tuberculosis cases, while an estimated 2.4 million people are living with HIV.

Diarrhoeal diseases, lower respiratory infections and neonatal conditions also contribute significantly to illness and mortality among children under five.

Non-communicable diseases are gaining ground.

Alongside infectious diseases, conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer are creating additional pressure on healthcare facilities.

Urbanisation, changing diets, reduced physical activity and population ageing are among the factors contributing to the rise in chronic diseases.

Hypertension affects a substantial proportion of Nigerian adults, yet many people remain unaware of their condition. Diagnosis and treatment gaps mean that a considerable number of patients do not receive the consistent care needed to control their blood pressure.

Diabetes is another growing concern, particularly in urban areas. Meanwhile, breast, cervical and prostate cancers remain among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the country.

Access to specialised cancer treatment is limited by the small number of functional radiotherapy centres, many of which are concentrated in major cities.

This combination of infectious and chronic diseases makes Nigeria an important location for clinical research. Studies examining conditions that occur together, including the relationship between HIV treatment and cardiovascular risk, could provide valuable insights into disease patterns and treatment outcomes in African populations.

Digital Health and Electronic Medical Records in Nigeria

Digital health is gradually changing how healthcare information is collected, stored and used in Nigeria. However, adoption remains uneven, with modern electronic systems operating alongside facilities that still depend heavily on paper records.

Unlike some African countries that have pursued more coordinated electronic medical record programmes, Nigeria’s progress has been shaped by government initiatives, donor-supported projects, state-level investments and private-sector innovation.

The Federal Ministry of Health’s National Digital Health Strategy, released in 2021, provides a roadmap for expanding electronic health records, telemedicine and data interoperability.

One important component is the District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS2), which is used across all 36 states and the FCT to collect and report health indicators. The platform helps monitor services such as immunisation, antenatal care and disease notifications.

However, DHIS2 primarily captures aggregated facility-level information rather than detailed medical records for individual patients.

Donor-funded programmes have also played an important role in expanding electronic medical record adoption. Support from organisations such as PEPFAR and the Global Fund has helped introduce systems such as OpenMRS in HIV and tuberculosis treatment facilities.

These platforms can provide longitudinal patient records, making it easier to monitor treatment and understand health outcomes over time. Yet, their use is often limited to specific disease programmes. A hospital may maintain detailed electronic records for HIV patients while relying on paper files for other medical services.

Private hospitals, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, have also invested in hospital information systems that combine electronic medical records, laboratory information and pharmacy management.

Telemedicine platforms are adding another layer to the digital health landscape by offering remote consultations, electronic prescriptions and chronic disease management. Their reach, however, remains concentrated in urban areas, and the information they collect may not be as comprehensive as records generated during facility-based care.

The result is a digital health environment with pockets of advanced data collection surrounded by facilities that still operate largely on paper.

Nigeria’s Health Data Infrastructure: Progress and Gaps

Reliable health data is essential for planning medical services, monitoring disease outbreaks and evaluating treatment outcomes. Nigeria has developed several national systems to improve the collection and management of health information, although important gaps remain.

The National Health Management Information System (NHMIS), powered by DHIS2, collects routine health facility information across the country. Its data supports public health planning, programme monitoring and decisions about resource allocation.

However, because much of the information is aggregated, it cannot always provide the individual patient-level detail required for certain types of clinical research.

Civil registration and vital statistics present another challenge. Birth and death registration remain incomplete, particularly in rural communities. This makes it difficult to establish accurate national figures for births, deaths and causes of mortality without relying heavily on surveys and statistical estimates.

Disease surveillance is one of the more developed areas of the country’s health data infrastructure.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) coordinates the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response system, which monitors diseases of public health importance across the states. Its experience responding to the 2014 Ebola outbreak helped strengthen the country’s surveillance capacity, including digital reporting and outbreak monitoring.

Health insurance data could also become increasingly valuable as NHIA coverage expands. Information from insurance claims can help researchers and policymakers understand treatment patterns, healthcare utilisation and referral practices.

Together, these systems provide an important foundation. Nevertheless, incomplete civil registration, fragmented patient records and inconsistent reporting continue to limit the country’s ability to build a fully connected health information ecosystem.

The Major Challenges Facing Nigerian Healthcare

Despite ongoing reforms and investment, several structural problems continue to affect healthcare delivery.

1. Healthcare workforce shortages

Nigeria trains doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, but the migration of skilled workers to countries offering better salaries and working conditions has weakened the domestic workforce.

The movement of Nigerian health professionals to the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and other destinations has intensified in recent years. Rural and underserved communities are particularly affected because they already struggle to attract and retain qualified personnel.

2. Inadequate healthcare financing

Insufficient public funding affects nearly every part of the system. Hospitals face shortages of medicines, broken equipment, infrastructure problems and difficulties maintaining essential services.

Although international partners provide support for programmes targeting HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, donor funding cannot replace the broader investment required to strengthen the entire health system.

3. Unequal access to healthcare

Where a person lives can significantly influence the quality of healthcare they receive. Major cities generally have better access to specialist services, diagnostic facilities and experienced medical professionals than many rural communities.

Parts of northern Nigeria face particularly difficult conditions, including high maternal and child mortality, insecurity and limited access to functioning health facilities.

4. Fragmented healthcare governance

Although national policy is developed at the federal level, implementation depends on state governments and local authorities with different resources and administrative capacities.

This creates coordination problems and makes it difficult to maintain consistent healthcare standards across the country.

5. Poor data interoperability

Hospitals and health programmes use different electronic systems, while many facilities still depend on paper records. Without common data standards and effective information-sharing arrangements, patient information cannot move easily between providers.

Addressing this problem will require sustained investment, technical cooperation and clear national standards.

Why Nigeria Matters for Clinical Research and Healthcare Development

Nigeria’s healthcare challenges are significant, but they should not overshadow the opportunities the country offers to researchers, pharmaceutical companies and global health organisations.

Population size and research potential: With roughly 230 million people, Nigeria offers access to large patient populations for studies requiring substantial sample sizes. This is particularly relevant for disease surveillance, post-market drug monitoring and research into conditions affecting large populations.

Genetic diversity: Nigeria is home to more than 250 ethnic groups, making it an important location for research into genetic variation, drug responses and disease risk. While major population groups have received attention in global genomic research, many smaller communities remain underrepresented.

Regulatory capacity: NAFDAC plays an important role in regulating medicines, vaccines, medical devices and clinical research-related products. Nigeria’s participation in continental efforts to harmonise medicines regulation also creates opportunities for stronger regional cooperation.

Growing digital infrastructure: Although electronic medical record adoption remains uneven, Nigeria’s technology sector provides a growing pool of talent in software development, data engineering and health informatics. This could support partnerships aimed at improving health data collection and management.

Established research institutions: Nigeria has several major teaching hospitals and academic medical centres with experience in medical research and international collaboration. These include Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria; and University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu.

These institutions provide an important foundation for clinical studies, medical training and research partnerships.

What’s Next?

Nigeria’s ability to strengthen its healthcare system will depend on how effectively it translates policy commitments into improvements at facility level.

Expanding health insurance, investing in primary healthcare, retaining skilled professionals and improving access to essential medicines will remain central priorities. At the same time, the country needs stronger digital health standards that allow hospitals, laboratories, insurers and public health agencies to exchange information securely and consistently.

For researchers and international organisations, successful engagement will require an understanding of differences between states, careful selection of research sites, strong local partnerships and attention to regulatory requirements.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s healthcare system is a combination of enormous potential and persistent structural weaknesses. Its population size, disease burden, genetic diversity and growing technology sector make it an important destination for clinical research and healthcare investment.

However, fragmented governance, inadequate funding, workforce migration and disconnected health records remain serious obstacles.

The country’s next phase of healthcare development will depend not simply on introducing new policies or digital platforms, but on building a system that connects facilities, strengthens local capacity and makes quality healthcare more accessible.

For organisations looking at Africa’s healthcare future, Nigeria is too significant to overlook. But understanding its complexity is the first step towards making a meaningful and lasting contribution.