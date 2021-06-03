NECO Appoints New Acting Registrar

June 3, 2021 94

Following the demise of the former Registrar of National Examinations Council (NECO), the Governing Board of the council has appointed Mr. Ebikibina Ogborodi, as its Acting Registrar/Chief Executive.

The examination body made this known in a statement released on Thursday and signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani.

The former Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, died on Monday, June 1, 2021 after a brief illness.

“Until his appointment, Mr. Ogborodi was the Director Special Duties in the Council,” the statement said.

It read in part, “A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Mustapha Abdul, explained that the Acting Registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the Governing Board at its emergency meeting held on June 2, 2021.

‘The circular explained that Mr. Ogborodi’s appointment was as a result of his being the most Senior Director in the Council. The Circular stated that all activities of the Council are to continue unabated as earlier planned.

“Mr. Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He obtained his first degree from the University of Jos in 1986 and a Master’s Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

“The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities. He was a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department; Acting Director, Office of the Registrar; Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.

“Mr. Ogborodi is married and blessed with children.”