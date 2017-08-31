NCS Deploys More Personnel at Borders To Check Smuggling

Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kaduna, has placed its personnel on alert to prevent smuggling and sale of frozen products during Sallah, its Controller, Aminu Dahiru, has said.

Dahiru told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in a telephone interview on Thursday in Minna that additional manpower had been deployed to all border posts to also prevent illegal importation of weapons during the celebration.

” We have placed our officers at the border posts on alert to prevent illegal importation of frozen poultry products and dangerous weapons during and after the Sallah festivities.

“We want to ensure that smugglers and other bad elements do not take advantage of the festivities to bring in prohibited items particularly weapons, vehicle, rice and frozen products,” the controller said.

Dahiru appealed to residents of border communities to support the NCS in tackling smuggling because of its negative impact on the economy and livelihood of Nigerians.

NAN reports that the zone comprises Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano and Zamfara States.