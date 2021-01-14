NCDC Confirms 1,398 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 14, 2021 14

The upward movement in the number of COVID-19 cases continued on Wednesday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,398 new cases across the country.

The daily infection figure has remained above 1,000 in the past ten days. This recent surge in the spread of the virus has seen the centre record 9,000 have been confirmed within the past seven days.

The latest cases were recorded across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have consequently risen above 20,000.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerians Are Always In Denial – Rep Member

Wednesday’s figure of active cases showed a significant increase over the past four weeks — the number of patients moved from less than 6,000 as of December 12 to 20,062 infections on January 13.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose by nine on Wednesday. Fifty-eight deaths have so far been recorded in the past seven days. The total number of COVID-19 deaths to date is 1,382.

Meanwhile, 981 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which included “317 community recoveries in Lagos state, 241 in Kwara state and 134 in Plateau state managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 103,999 cases have now been confirmed across the country, but 82,555 patients have recovered.