fbpx
NCDC Confirms 1,398 New Cases Of COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

NCDC Confirms 1,398 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 14, 2021014
NCDC Confirms 1,398 New Cases Of COVID-19

The upward movement in the number of COVID-19 cases continued on Wednesday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,398 new cases across the country.

The daily infection figure has remained above 1,000 in the past ten days. This recent surge in the spread of the virus has seen the centre record 9,000 have been confirmed within the past seven days.

The latest cases were recorded across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have consequently risen above 20,000.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerians Are Always In Denial – Rep Member

Wednesday’s figure of active cases showed a significant increase over the past four weeks — the number of patients moved from less than 6,000 as of December 12 to 20,062 infections on January 13.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths rose by nine on Wednesday. Fifty-eight deaths have so far been recorded in the past seven days. The total number of COVID-19 deaths to date is 1,382.

Meanwhile, 981 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which included “317 community recoveries in Lagos state, 241 in Kwara state and 134 in Plateau state managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 103,999 cases have now been confirmed across the country, but 82,555 patients have recovered.

About Author

NCDC Confirms 1,398 New Cases Of COVID-19
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

GDP BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 6, 2018077

AfDB to Spike Africa’s Overall GDP to $5.6trillion by 2025

The African Development Bank, AfDB, has unveiled plans to up Africa’s industrial Gross Domestic Product, GDP, by 130 percent by 2025 and drive its overall GDP from $2.3 trillion to $5.6 trillion. This
Read More
PayPal NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
November 21, 2019041

PayPal to Pay $4 billion for Shopping and Reward Platform Honey in Acquisition Deal

PayPal announced today it has agreed to acquire Honey  Science Corporation, the makers of a deal-finding browser add-on and mobile application, for $4 billion, mostly cash. The acquisition, which is P
Read More
Bears BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 18, 2018036

NSE Index Soars by 1.89% on Lingering Bullish Run

Activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, January 17, traveled northwards for the third consecutive trading session. The NSE-All Share Index closed upbeat surging by 1
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon