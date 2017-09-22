The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has revealed that it remitted a total N133.4 billion to the consolidated revenue fund of the Federal Government in the last two years.

A statement from NCC’s spokesman, Tony Ojobo Wednesday, September 21,said the Commission’s last remittance to the consolidated revenue fund, which was on June 30, 2017 was N12,705,154,120 and it came just less than 10 days after the NCC remitted the sum of N1,282,453,138 to the account.

‘’In the same vein, the NCC last year, transferred N20,000,598,873 and another N15,000,000,000 in March before remitting N29,475,867,407 and N16,500,000,000 in December of the 2016’’, Ojobo said.

In 2015, however, the commission remitted N23,512,316,450 in October after paying N6,856,182,132 in September of the same year, he said.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, recently said that the sector contributed N1.549 trillion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2017, representing 6.68 per cent increase from the first quarter of the year (N1.452 trillion).

The National Bureau of Statistics report has confirmed that the telecommunications sector, during the second quarter of 2017, contributed 9.5 per cent to the GDP in contrast to 9.1 per cent contribution in the first quarter of the year.

“We are very proud of the remarkable contribution the sector is making. Even at the recent times when the whole economy was facing challenges, the sector had remained resilient and stable,” Ojobo quoted Prof Danbatta as saying.

Similarly, the nation’s quest for attainment of 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018, has received a major boost as ITU-UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development confirmed last year announced that Nigeria had achieved 21 per cent level of penetration from less than 10 per cent 2 years earlier.