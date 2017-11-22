National Museum Records 5,474 Visitors For Q3

The National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Lagos office has recorded 5,474 visitors for the third quarter of the year.

Mr Emmanuel Omotosho, the Head of Education Department on Tuesday, November, 21, in Lagos said that the patronage of the museum had been on the upward trend.

He said that the increased patronage occurred since the Lagos state Government mandated the study of the museum in public schools.

He gave the record as: Students- 3806, Nigerian Adults- 1497 and foreigners- 171 for July, August and September 2017, totaling 5474.

He said that 4,349 visited the museum for the third quarter of 2016, giving the difference as 1,125.

Omotosho urged school Proprietors to bring in their students and pupils to benefit from the beehive of knowledge in the museum.

” Patronage here has been on the upward trend because schools have taken it seriously to bring their students in to achieve some knowledge about Nigerian history.

” We call on school proprietors who have not been bringing their students to do so, so that these children will be knowledgeable as regards Nigerian history, the museum brings history closer to them, ” he said.