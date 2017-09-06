Naira Soars to N364/$ At Parallel Market

The Naira on Tuesday, September, 5, surged against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

The Nigerian currency added N1 to exchange at N364 to the dollar, higher than N365 posted on Friday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N430.

Trading at the Bureau De change (BDC) window saw the Naira closing at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N470 and N430.

At the investors’ window, the Naira was sold at N360.39 to the dollar, while it exchanged at N305.8 to the dollar at the interbank market.

Traders said that activities at the market was yet to resume fully as most traders were yet to come come back from the Sallah break, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

.