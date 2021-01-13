fbpx
Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1

January 13, 2021057
Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1

The Naira sank lower, both at the Investors and Exporters forex window and parallel market on Tuesday.

The Naira exchanged at the parallel market for ₦473/$1, this is according to the figures collected from Bureau De Change operators at the parallel market.

The local currency gained some value after it ended in 2020 at ₦467/$1

Similarly, the Naira suffered a decline at the I&E window, shedding 0.17 percent to close at 394/$ on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited Assigned ‘AA(IM)’ Rating

It reached a low of 401 at the I&E window at the close of 2020.

The Central Bank of Nigeria however maintained the official exchange rate at N379/$ on its website.

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria recently appealed to the CBN to make BDCs payout agents for diaspora remittances.

About Author

Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Resident doctors NEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALS
June 25, 2020083

Pharmacists Threaten To Embark on Nationwide Strike Over FG’s Unwillingness To Meet Demands

The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike action over what it termed federal government’s unwillingness to accede to
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 5, 2020054

Ministry of Petroleum, DPR to Inaugurate National Gas Transportation Network Code

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR) in conjunction with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) will formally inaugurate the National Gas Transportation Network Code on Feb. 10. Mr
Read More
October 28, 2016052

Naira Down to N466/$ at Parallel Market

The Naira, on Thursday, October 27, depreciated to N466 to the U.S dollar in the parallel market, compared to the rate of N460 at which it traded for on Wednesday. This depreciation has prompted the C
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon