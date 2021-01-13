Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1

January 13, 2021 57

The Naira sank lower, both at the Investors and Exporters forex window and parallel market on Tuesday.

The Naira exchanged at the parallel market for ₦473/$1, this is according to the figures collected from Bureau De Change operators at the parallel market.

The local currency gained some value after it ended in 2020 at ₦467/$1

Similarly, the Naira suffered a decline at the I&E window, shedding 0.17 percent to close at 394/$ on Tuesday.

It reached a low of 401 at the I&E window at the close of 2020.

The Central Bank of Nigeria however maintained the official exchange rate at N379/$ on its website.

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria recently appealed to the CBN to make BDCs payout agents for diaspora remittances.