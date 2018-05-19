Meghan Markle Wedding Dress Designer Revealed, Harry Wears Military Outfit

A breathtaking silence engulfed St.George Chapel as the royal bride of the day Meghan Markle walked in alone to the chapel.

Dressed in a Givenchy bridal gown designed by Claire Waight, the first female Artistic Director at the French Fashion House, Markle quelled the speculations on her wedding gown. Many designer names were bandied about in the days leading to her big day.

In similar fashion, Prince Harry arrived earlier before his bride in a military regalia. He was cheered by an enthusiastic crowd and was in the company of his older brother and best man the Duke of Cambridge, William.

Harry’s wedding look has been a subject of discussion. There were speculations that he would don a wedding suit. But it was a solemn Prince in his military regalia that walked and smiled to the chapel.

The outfit shows how much Harry passionate is about his military career. The Prince served in Afghanistan and other war-torn coutries until his departure in 2015. He is also recognised for introducing the military sports Invinctus. His recent rank in the military is the post of a Captain.

Shortly after his arrival, his father Prince Charles arrived with his wife Camilla, followed by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II who walked unaided with Prince Philip.

The Duchess of Cambridge Catherine arrived last before Meghan with the pageboys and flower girls.

The ceremony is underway.