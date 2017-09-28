MANUFACTURING JOB | IT Service Management Analyst at British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN)

British American Tobacco is all about freedom of choice – whether it’s our people or our products. Combined with our entrepreneurial spirit, it’s what’s driven our phenomenal success. We started trading tobacco over a hundred years ago. Today, we’re a multibillion dollar company with more than 200 brands in our portfolio. With robust positions in each of our regional markets, our future looks equally bright too.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: IT Service Management Analyst



Job number: 18431BR

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Appointment type: Permanent



Job Purpose and Key Deliverables

British American Tobacco has an exciting opportunity for an IT Service Management Analyst to join our team in Ibadan.

Focused on Operations, this IT role is responsible for delivering business value and improving operational efficiency across IT demand, project delivery and services.

The role has full IT responsibility for Operations and covers both IT Services and business engagement aspects, ensuring optimal stakeholder management and alignment of IT KPIs to agreed SLA.

Essential Requirements

5 years+ experience in managerial level IT

Project Management skills and certification; good analytical and planning skills.

Competence, experience and certification in IT Infrastructure Library would be an added advantage

Ability to demonstrate a good awareness of relevant business activities

Evidence of working and engaging with customers and especially senior business stakeholders

Flexibility, able to deal well with ambiguity and ability to learn quickly

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Able to exert influence in order to reach a solution.

Desirable Requirements:

Knowledge of standard operations processes and their undergirding technical processes would be additional advantage.

Application Closing Date

9th October, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY