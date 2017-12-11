MANUFACTURING JOB | Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Trainee Program 2017

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, invites applications for:
NBC Technical Trainee Programme
Location: Nigeria
Preamble
The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, wishes to admit qualified young Nigerians of sound character and learning potential to undertake an intensive Eighteen Months Training Programme on Technical Skills Development in the following areas:
- Basic Bottling Process
- Industrial Mechatronics
- Automation and Process Control Engineering
- Machine Shop Operation
- General Fittings and Welding
- Utility Maintenance and Operations
The Programme
- Successful candidates will enjoy free tuition, lunch and a monthly stipend (not salary) for the entire duration of the program. It is a non-residential training at our Technical Training Centre located in Ikeja, Lagos. Trainees will be exposed to classroom, hands-on sessions and on-the-job training experience in any of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd Plants in Abuja, Asejire, Benin, Challawa, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Owerri and Port Harcourt.
- On successful completion of the training program, trainees will receive internal certificates of participation, while trainees will be prepared for the City and Guilds (London) external examination and they may be offered permanent employment as Technicians or Technical Operators with the company.
Objectives
- To train and equip youths with employable skills in the vocational areas listed above
- To promote a Public-Private Sector Model in Technical and Vocational skills training
- To contribute to the capacity development of our country.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess the following qualifications among others:
- B.Sc 2nd Class Lower and Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and accredited institutions.
- Industrial experience will be an added advantage.
Age:
- Applicants should not be more than Twenty-Six years (26) old as at the time of application.
Application Closing Date
22nd December, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY
- Only applications made on the website will be accepted. Candidates who meet the stated criteria will be contacted via email or by phone.
- Applicants shall sit for a Computer Based Test and successful candidates will be invited for an oral interview & medical examination.
- Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.