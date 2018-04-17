MANUFACTURING JOB | Learning and Development Manager at SABmiller Plc

SABMiller is in the beer and soft drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.

Job Title: Learning and Development Manager, West Africa



Location: Ikoyi, Lagos

Type: Permanent

Description

Career opportunity exist for a highly skilled and result driven Learning & Development Manager, West Africa reporting directly to People Continuity Director, Africa (solid line) and People Director, West Africa (dotted line).

The successful candidate will be responsible for the development of competency in the Business Unit in line with the Africa Zone L&D Strategy and best practice, customise, implement and deliver business unit specific learning processes, tools and learning content to support the development of BU capability.

Duties

Amongst other duties, the job holder will;

Responsible for the professional and functional development and continuous learning of Commercial employees in the BU

Design and implement highly effective, results-driven training and development strategies for the BU together with the Zone

Identify training and development requirements by conducting needs analysis on organization results, job requirements, operational problems, company plans and forecasts, and current training programs

Establishes and communicates learning and development goals and objectives in support of the business strategy together with the BU President

Define functional annual training business plans and budgets for learning and development activities with the BU Learning and Development Leads

Defines methodologies, tasks, and activities to deploy, implement, and evaluate programs within the annual learning plan

Responsible for the application of Global curriculum and source relevant training support from external training providers where required

Plan and develop learning and staff development programs using knowledge of 70:20:10 and the effectiveness of methods such as classroom training, demonstrations, on-the-job training, role play, self-study, meetings, conferences, and workshops

Facilitates and leads Train-The-Trainer (TTT) to get qualified in-house trainers to roll out courses in an efficient and cost effective way

Manage training resources, including in house trainers and training materials

Assist in development of BU and BOP training professionals

Lead, coach and mentor all L&D Specialists in the BU

Partner with People and business leaders to support development needs

Review current development programs to ensure adherence to company goals

Requirements

The occupant of this position should possess:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant HR or Business-related field.

Minimum of 5 years working experience in Learning and Development.

Has led a team and proven leadership and general management capability

Key Competencies and Attributes:

Business Knowledge and acumen

Performing under pressure and meeting deadlines

Strong verbal, written and interpersonal skills

Strong consulting and facilitation skills and has the ability to persuade and influence others and outcome

Proven ability to implement and achieve business results through other people

Superior facilitation and presentation skills

Effective organizational skills: planning, focus, discipline

Skill in aligning strategic and operational needs with training programs

Ability to think conceptually and strategically, while maintaining a cost-conscious and practical approach to using time and resources.

Knowledge of development planning, including career and organizational development

Knowledge of adult learning processes, instructional design techniques, and evaluation methodologies.

