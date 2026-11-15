Makinde flags off APM presidential campaign in Oyo

KEY POINTS

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has launched his statewide campaign in Oyo town.

Makinde pledged to reset Nigeria and promised supporters the benefits of democracy if elected.

The party’s Oyo governorship candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, pledged to build on the state’s development foundation.

The event featured the presentation of party flags to candidates contesting in the forthcoming elections.

MAIN STORY

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Seyi Makinde, has launched his statewide campaign in Oyo State, pledging to reset Nigeria if elected president.

Makinde made the pledge on Saturday during the campaign flag-off at Durbar Stadium in Oyo town.

He thanked party members and supporters who attended the event and assured them that they would benefit from the dividends of democracy under his leadership.

He also urged party members to sustain their support for the APM.

The party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, Mr Bimbo Adekanmbi, pledged to continue providing good governance to residents of the state.

Adekanmbi said Makinde had laid a foundation for the state’s development and promised to build on it.

He urged APM members and supporters to vote for all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The event attracted hundreds of party members and supporters from the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

The highlight was the presentation of party flags to the candidates by the state chairman, Mr Adegbenro Fagbemi.

THE ISSUES

The campaign launch marks the start of the APM’s statewide mobilisation in Oyo State ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Makinde’s pledge to reset Nigeria was not accompanied by specific policy proposals in the account of the event. Similarly, Adekanmbi’s promise to build on the state’s development foundation did not include details of the projects or policies he intends to pursue.

The campaign’s next stage will give the candidates an opportunity to explain what their promises would mean for voters and how they intend to implement them.

BOTTOM LINE

The APM has formally begun its campaign mobilisation in Oyo State, with its presidential and governorship candidates urging supporters to back the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.