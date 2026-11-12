LASUED to graduate 2,486 students at maiden convocation November 19

Key Points

Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) will graduate 2,486 students at its maiden convocation on November 19.

The graduating class includes 84 First Class degree holders and 891 Second Class Upper graduates.

Miss Olawunmi Blessed emerged as the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.98.

The ceremony will also feature the presentation of certificates, diplomas and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to attend the historic ceremony.

Main Story

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is set to graduate 2,486 students at its maiden convocation ceremony scheduled for November 19, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, disclosed this on Thursday during a pre-convocation news conference at the university’s campus in Otto-Ijanikin, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

She said the graduating class comprised 84 First Class degree holders, 891 Second Class Upper graduates and 1,286 Second Class Lower graduates.

According to her, 224 students obtained Third Class degrees, while one student graduated with a Pass.

The ceremony will also feature the presentation of certificates, diplomas and the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) to successful students.

Lafiaji-Okuneye announced Miss Olawunmi Blessed of the Department of Home Economics, College of Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, as the institution’s best graduating student.

Blessed emerged with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98.

The vice-chancellor described the maiden convocation as an important moment in the university’s history, reflecting years of investment, academic development and commitment to teacher education.

She said the event would provide an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of students and recognise the institution’s contributions to education and related disciplines.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to attend the ceremony alongside members of the State Executive Council, the Lagos State House of Assembly, traditional rulers, captains of industry, educational leaders, parents and guardians.

The Issues

The maiden convocation represents more than the graduation of students. It marks an important stage in LASUED’s institutional development and its efforts to strengthen teacher education in Lagos State.

Teacher education remains essential to improving the quality of learning, preparing qualified educators and developing the next generation of professionals.

The university’s first graduating class provides an opportunity to assess the outcomes of its academic programmes and the impact of investments in education.

The distribution of results, particularly the 84 First Class graduates and 891 Second Class Upper graduates, also highlights the academic achievements recorded by members of the graduating class.

What’s Being Said

Lafiaji-Okuneye described the ceremony as the fulfilment of the university’s vision and a reflection of its commitment to producing graduates capable of contributing to society.

“The maiden convocation represents a significant milestone in the university’s history and the fulfilment of its vision,” she said.

She added that the occasion would showcase the results of years of academic investment, dedication and commitment to teacher education and related disciplines.

“For our graduands, the day will mark the completion of an important educational journey. For LASUED, it will mark the first public harvest of a vision,” the vice-chancellor said.

She further noted that the ceremony would demonstrate the value of strategic investment in teacher education to individuals, families and society.

What’s Next

With the November 19 ceremony approaching, the university is preparing to celebrate its first graduating class in the presence of government officials, education stakeholders, traditional rulers and members of the university community.

The event will feature the conferment of degrees and the presentation of certificates, diplomas and NCE qualifications.

Beyond the celebrations, attention will turn to the graduates as they prepare to enter the workforce and contribute their knowledge and skills to the education sector and other professional fields.

Bottom Line

LASUED’s maiden convocation marks an important chapter in the institution’s history, with 2,486 students set to complete their academic journeys.

The emergence of a best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.98 and the number of graduates earning upper academic honours provide highlights of the ceremony.

However, the university’s long-term significance will depend on its ability to produce competent graduates, strengthen teacher education and contribute meaningfully to improving the quality of education in Lagos State and beyond.