Lagos Identifies 10 Structures For Demolition To Clear Lagos Of Troubled Buildings

May 12, 2022 101

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), says it has identified over 10 structures for demolition as part of its continuous efforts to clear Lagos State of troubled buildings.

The structures were identified as structurally distressed and hazardous for habitation, according to Adetayo Asagba, LASBCA’s Head of Public Affairs.

The development arose after the destruction of a dilapidated building at 47 Jebba Street in Ebute-Metta, Lagos State.

Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager of the LASBCA, spoke during the enforcement exercise and praised the efforts of community leaders, youngsters, and inhabitants of the areas for collaborating with the agency’s enforcement personnel.

LASBCA has also designated 37 Coates Street, 3, Ondo Street, 14 Ondo Street, 16 Church Street, 13, Ibadan Street, 3 Simpson Street, 35 Jebba Street, 11 Jeba Street, and 19 Ibadan Street for demolition by the end of the week.

The experiment was a proactive measure by the LASBCA to avert the loss of life and property due to avoidable building collapses, according to the agency’s boss.

He said the action was necessary to clear the state of uninhabitable structures, promote standards, and achieve a livable, well-organized, and long-term constructed environment.

“We urge the people to recognise the urgency in this matter as we cannot afford to wait for another building to collapse; because every distressed building is a disaster in waiting,” he said.

“Occupants of distressed buildings will keep asking for more time before they vacate but the truth is that we cannot afford to wait in the matter of life and death,” the LASBCA boss added.

Oki said the agency would no longer accept excuses from unhappy building tenants, who frequently cited emotional attachments as grounds for refusing to quit the structures.

He urged owners and occupants of damaged structures in the state to leave promptly, especially during the rainy season, which is linked to more building collapses.

He asked Lagosians to follow in the footsteps of the youths and inhabitants of Ebute-Metta, who worked with the government by reporting damaged structures in the region to the proper government institutions.

Olumegbon Mutairu, the General Secretary of the Association of Real Estate Developers of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, praised the state government’s efforts to clear the state of distressed properties.

He promised the continued support of members of the association, especially by providing helpful information about the status of buildings across the state.