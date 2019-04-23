Kajuru Castle: Nigeria’s Tour Operators Bemoan Killing of British Tourist Faye Mooney

The Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) has sympathised with the families of the killed tourists at a recreational centre in Kajuru, Kaduna state.

Mrs Bilikisu Abdul, National President of the association, condemned the inhumane act in Lagos.

Miss Faye Mooney and another tourist, a Nigerian Mathew Oguche were killed while visiting the historic Kajuru Castle in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

Three others were abducted by kidnappers on April 19.

The incident happened on Friday when some suspected kidnappers, armed with dangerous weapons, gained entry into the recreational resort, Kajuru Castle.

The bandits shot sporadically and in the process, shot dead two persons including Faye Mooney and Mathew Oguche.

The NATOP President, however, called on government and the security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the cruel act were thoroughly investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

” We sympathise with the families of the killed tourists at a recreational resort at Kajuru; may their souls rest in peace.

” We want government to ensure the criminals are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

” This is an attack on Nigerian economy and a setback for us as an association trying to promote our beautiful tourism destinations.

” Our members are enthusiastic on selling Nigeria as a destination to Nigerians and foreigners; we should be supported by all and not sabotaged.

” It is sad this is happening now as 2018/2019 has been the best year for the promotion of domestic tourism in Nigeria and we hope this does not discourage our members from selling Nigeria,” she said.

Abdul said insecurity had been a serious threat to the development of Nigerian tourism industry.

According to her, the development will have negative effect on the activities of the association in trying to promote the nation’s domestic tourism.

She urged members of the association to take more security precautions in future tours in the light of the unfortunate experience in Kaduna.

” I want our members to take security issues seriously whenever organising tours for individuals, organisations and more; we should not allow the problem of insecurity to pull us back in achieving our goals,” she said.

Source: VON