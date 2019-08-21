JCI Nigeria Celebrates International Youth Day

…recognizes Ten Outstanding Young Persons

Junior Chamber International (JCI), Nigeria has enjoined all youths across the country to harness the enormous potentials, boundless energy and creativity within themselves as a launchpad to self-development for effective contribution to the needed socio-economic solutions that are in tune with the present realities of Nigeria.

The National President, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, Adetola Juyitan stated this at a youth conference held in Lagos, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in commemoration of the 2019 International Youth Day.

Adetola while speaking on the theme; ‘Transforming Education; Rethinking the Present’ noted that the youth have significant roles to play in providing the needed solutions to solving the problem of inclusiveness and access to quality education across the country regardless of their backgrounds.

According to her, “Youths must begin to embrace a digital mindset if they are really interested in causing any change in our society. They all must rise above their present holdbacks and challenge themselves to take on new actionable ideas that are in tune with the reality of the present age.”

Whilst at the event, the list of the 2019 JCI Nigeria Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) was unveiled. The honorees are Adeola Adefemi, Glory Osei, Naomi Ekpoki, Folarin Falana, Oluwaseun Osowobi, Temi-Giwa Tunbosun, Bilikis Adebiyi-Abiola, Lauretta Onye, Samson Itodo and Onyeka Akumah.

Adetola who commended them for their dedication and perseverance to success despite all odds, appreciated and presented awards of commendation to all ten honorees in different categories (Personal Development Award, Scientific and Technological Development Award, Medical Innovation and a host of others).

Popular music artiste Folarin Falana (Falz) and Temi-Giwa Tunbosun were both adjudged the winners of the Cultural Achievement and Medical Innovation award categories respectively.

In her remarks, the Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun expressed delight for being part of the historic celebration and applauded JCI Nigeria for its contribution towards youth development in Nigeria despite the overwhelming challenges.

She equally commended the ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons’ for their continued belief and optimism in the country and encouraged all to remain committed to Nigeria’s development, continually striving for self-development and finding innovative ways to positively impact on the country.

Mrs. Abiodun explained she is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 of the United Nation (UN) stating that providing equal opportunities for the education of the country’s young ones is the core of her personal project as well as the administration of her husband, Mr. Dapo Abiodun led-government.

Also speaking at the event, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen made an urgent call-to-action for every youth in the country to contribute their part in ensuring that inclusive and equitable access to education was made possible to everyone especially now that we now live in a digital age.

On his part, Director, United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Nigeria, Robert Kayanda revealed that the commemoration of the historic day, which has been ongoing for 20 years, forms part of United Nations agenda to support the youth. According to him, the choice of the theme was timely given that United Nations as an organization was already making effort to ensure that Nigeria’s education system is fit for the digital age.