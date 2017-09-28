IT/TELECOMS JOB | Dragnet Solutions Limited Graduate Application Support Officer Recruitment

Dragnet Solutions Limited is a dynamic firm that specializes in the design, development and implementation of People Screening Solutions that can be deployed in a variety of uses covering both the Workplace and the Educational arena.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Application Support Officer

Location: Nationwide



Responsibilities

Manage Online Software Development project activities for multiple projects across all project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, control and closure

Supervise the projects and responsibilities of the Web and Software Developers

Responsible for the complete development lifecycle of the agency software systems; including gathering requirements, database management, software development, testing, implementation, user follow up, and support

Create, manage and track project vehicles, including, but not limited to: Project schedules Detailed project plans Project scope statements Cost estimates Resource plans Risk and issues Status reports

Manage the day-to-day activities of projects and staff; communicate with project teams as necessary to ensure project deliverables are on schedule and within cost parameters

Communicate and collaborate with internal and external customers as needed in regards to project deliverables including managing expectations, presenting and interfacing with sponsors

Make decisions and communicate trade-offs and risks; drive key decisions across projects

Make recommendations to management about schedules, prioritization and resource allocation with input from team members

Provide ongoing project plan/status reporting for use by account managers, clients and management

Contribute to the design of products

Contribute in making technology decisions that affect Software Development

Experience Required

Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering

ASP.Net using C# – minimum of 1 year experience

ASP.Net Web Services, WCF Experience preferred

Certifications in the following is an added advantage; ASP.Net ,Windows Server 2012 or SQL Server 2012

Experience dealing with Web Environments utilizing both .NET as well as 3rd Party technologies, CDNs, Cloud services etc

JavaScript using patterns to consume and extend frameworks such as Prototype and jQuery.

Skills:

Networking and Troubleshooting

Data warehousing and Analytics

Indepth Knowledge of LAN, WAN

Use of Project Management tools such JIRS, Github

ASP. NET, C#, VB. NET, C++, LINQ

Experience using Javascript Technologies such as NodesJS & Grunt

Application Closing Date

Method of Application

