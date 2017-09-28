IT/TELECOMS JOB | Dragnet Solutions Limited Graduate Application Support Officer Recruitment

IT/TELECOMS JOB | Dragnet Solutions Limited Graduate Application Support Officer Recruitment

- September 28, 2017
- in JOBS
55
0

Dragnet Solutions Limited is a dynamic firm that specializes in the design, development and implementation of People Screening Solutions that can be deployed in a variety of uses covering both the Workplace and the Educational arena.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Application Support Officer

Location: Nationwide

Responsibilities

  • Manage Online Software Development project activities for multiple projects across all project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, control and closure
  • Supervise the projects and responsibilities of the Web and Software Developers
  • Responsible for the complete development lifecycle of the agency software systems; including gathering requirements, database management, software development, testing, implementation, user follow up, and support
  • Create, manage and track project vehicles, including, but not limited to:
    • Project schedules
    • Detailed project plans
    • Project scope statements
    • Cost estimates
    • Resource plans
    • Risk and issues
    • Status reports
  • Manage the day-to-day activities of projects and staff; communicate with project teams as necessary to ensure project deliverables are on schedule and within cost parameters
  • Communicate and collaborate with internal and external customers as needed in regards to project deliverables including managing expectations, presenting and interfacing with sponsors
  • Make decisions and communicate trade-offs and risks; drive key decisions across projects
  • Make recommendations to management about schedules, prioritization and resource allocation with input from team members
  • Provide ongoing project plan/status reporting for use by account managers, clients and management
  • Contribute to the design of products
  • Contribute in making technology decisions that affect Software Development
  • Such other job as the Company may from time to time require to be carried out by you

Experience Required

  • Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in  Computer Science or Computer Engineering
  • ASP.Net using C# – minimum of 1 year experience
  • ASP.Net Web Services, WCF Experience preferred
  • Certifications in the following is an added advantage; ASP.Net ,Windows Server 2012 or SQL Server 2012
  • Experience dealing with Web Environments utilizing both .NET as well as 3rd Party technologies, CDNs, Cloud services etc
  • JavaScript using patterns to consume and extend frameworks such as Prototype and jQuery.

Skills:

  • Networking and Troubleshooting
  • Data warehousing and Analytics
  • Indepth Knowledge of LAN, WAN
  • Use of Project Management tools such JIRS, Github
  • ASP. NET, C#, VB. NET, C++, LINQ
  • Experience using Javascript  Technologies such as NodesJS & Grunt

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) firms help organisations and individuals create