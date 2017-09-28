IT/TELECOMS JOB | Dragnet Solutions Limited Graduate Application Support Officer Recruitment

Dragnet Solutions Limited is a dynamic firm that specializes in the design, development and implementation of People Screening Solutions that can be deployed in a variety of uses covering both the Workplace and the Educational arena.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Application Support Officer
Location: Nationwide
Responsibilities
- Manage Online Software Development project activities for multiple projects across all project phases, including initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, control and closure
- Supervise the projects and responsibilities of the Web and Software Developers
- Responsible for the complete development lifecycle of the agency software systems; including gathering requirements, database management, software development, testing, implementation, user follow up, and support
- Create, manage and track project vehicles, including, but not limited to:
- Project schedules
- Detailed project plans
- Project scope statements
- Cost estimates
- Resource plans
- Risk and issues
- Status reports
- Manage the day-to-day activities of projects and staff; communicate with project teams as necessary to ensure project deliverables are on schedule and within cost parameters
- Communicate and collaborate with internal and external customers as needed in regards to project deliverables including managing expectations, presenting and interfacing with sponsors
- Make decisions and communicate trade-offs and risks; drive key decisions across projects
- Make recommendations to management about schedules, prioritization and resource allocation with input from team members
- Provide ongoing project plan/status reporting for use by account managers, clients and management
- Contribute to the design of products
- Contribute in making technology decisions that affect Software Development
- Such other job as the Company may from time to time require to be carried out by you
Experience Required
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
- ASP.Net using C# – minimum of 1 year experience
- ASP.Net Web Services, WCF Experience preferred
- Certifications in the following is an added advantage; ASP.Net ,Windows Server 2012 or SQL Server 2012
- Experience dealing with Web Environments utilizing both .NET as well as 3rd Party technologies, CDNs, Cloud services etc
- JavaScript using patterns to consume and extend frameworks such as Prototype and jQuery.
Skills:
- Networking and Troubleshooting
- Data warehousing and Analytics
- Indepth Knowledge of LAN, WAN
- Use of Project Management tools such JIRS, Github
- ASP. NET, C#, VB. NET, C++, LINQ
- Experience using Javascript Technologies such as NodesJS & Grunt
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY