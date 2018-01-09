IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Social Media Executive (ISP) at Lorache Group

- January 9, 2018
Lorache Group – Our client, an Internet Service Provider/ICT with coverage across the country, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Social Media Executive (ISP)

Location: Lagos
Function / Domain: Customer Service / Customer Interaction Group
Reporting To: Supervisor – Call Centre

Major Deliverables

  • Manage customer complaints originating via chat or email or social networking sites
  • Help customer purchase new accounts or plan upgrade via Web Chat.
  • Provide 100% assistance to customers reaching Customer Service via Web Chat
  • Render support on queries and technical issues (L2) regarding devices and network
  • Exercise diagnostic skills for proper resolution as per process
  • Handle customer complaints on behalf of HOD-CSD

Requirements/Qualification

  • Post graduate qualification

Desired Experience:

  • 1 to 3 years

Essential Attributes:

  • Focus on customer delight,
  • Good written communication,
  • Should possess Analytical & Comprehension skills,
  • Adapt at resolving customer query & complaints,
  • High familiarity with social media related communication,
  • Required to work on multiple client applications,
  • Required to work in multiple rotational shift pattern to support operational requirement,
  • Posses Commercial and Sales Acumen,
  • Excel Knowledge is a Must

Desired Attributes:

  • Relevant Industry Experience Preferred.

Application Closing Date
11th January, 2018.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:jobs@lorachegroup.com using the position and location applied for as subject of the mail.

