IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Social Media Executive (ISP) at Lorache Group

Lorache Group – Our client, an Internet Service Provider/ICT with coverage across the country, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Social Media Executive (ISP)
Location: Lagos
Function / Domain: Customer Service / Customer Interaction Group
Reporting To: Supervisor – Call Centre
Major Deliverables
- Manage customer complaints originating via chat or email or social networking sites
- Help customer purchase new accounts or plan upgrade via Web Chat.
- Provide 100% assistance to customers reaching Customer Service via Web Chat
- Render support on queries and technical issues (L2) regarding devices and network
- Exercise diagnostic skills for proper resolution as per process
- Handle customer complaints on behalf of HOD-CSD
Requirements/Qualification
- Post graduate qualification
Desired Experience:
- 1 to 3 years
Essential Attributes:
- Focus on customer delight,
- Good written communication,
- Should possess Analytical & Comprehension skills,
- Adapt at resolving customer query & complaints,
- High familiarity with social media related communication,
- Required to work on multiple client applications,
- Required to work in multiple rotational shift pattern to support operational requirement,
- Posses Commercial and Sales Acumen,
- Excel Knowledge is a Must
Desired Attributes:
- Relevant Industry Experience Preferred.
Application Closing Date
11th January, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:jobs@lorachegroup.com using the position and location applied for as subject of the mail.