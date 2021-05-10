fbpx
Insecurity: Bandits Abduct 12 Worshippers In Katsina

May 10, 20210121
Bandits have abducted twelve Muslim worshippers who were observing Tahajjud at a mosque located in the outskirt of Jibiya town of Katsina State.

Tahajjud is a midnight prayer that is being observed during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A resident of the affected community, Mallam Fahad Mukhtar confirmed the abduction on Monday morning.

He explained that the gunmen arrived at the mosque around 2:am on Monday shooting sporadically. They finally abducted a total of 12 worshippers and took them into the forest.

Mukhtar, however, said residents have earlier been warned of the attack.

READ ALSO: Listing on LCFE: Heritage Bank-Dukia Gold Set To Unlock ₦344trillion Market Worth Of Gold

“Prior to their coming, people were informed on so many WhatsApp platforms that there might be an attack around 12:am.

“Our prayer is that May Almighty Allah intervenes and look into our condition in Jibia. This attack happens almost on daily basis. It’s not something new.

“Our leaders and sponsors of the insecurity in our country should recall that there will be a day of judgement,” he said.

Adepeju Aina
Adepeju Aina is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

