Infectious Disease Bill: Federal High Court Dismisses Dino Melaye’s Lawsuit

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by a former lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye, seeking to stop deliberations on the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill currently before the House of Representatives.

Delivering judgment on the suit on Tuesday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu dismissed the suit on the ground that the court cannot interfere in the legislative proceedings of an arm of government.

According to the court, the Infectious Disease bill remains a bill which does not confer any right and obligation on Senator Melaye or any other Nigerian as it is yet to become an act of the National Assembly.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV