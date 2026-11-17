KEY POINTS

Gilbert Houngbo of Togo has secured a second five-year term as Director-General of the International Labour Organisation.

He received 51 votes, with five abstentions, in a secret ballot by the ILO Governing Body.

His new term will run from October 1, 2027, to September 30, 2032.

Houngbo plans to strengthen labour standards, address AI’s impact on employment and improve the organisation’s financial sustainability.

MAIN STORY

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has re-elected Gilbert Houngbo of Togo as its Director-General for a second five-year term.

The organisation announced the re-election in a statement published on its website on Monday, following a secret ballot during the 358th Session of its Governing Body in Geneva.

Houngbo secured 51 votes in favour, with five abstentions. His second term will begin on October 1, 2027, and end on September 30, 2032.

He assumed office in October 2022, becoming the 11th Director-General of the organisation and the first African to hold the position.

During his first term, the ILO strengthened international labour standards and launched the Global Coalition for Social Justice to promote decent work and equality.

The organisation also introduced institutional reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and stepped up efforts to address workplace challenges arising from digital technologies.

For his second term, Houngbo said he would strengthen the ILO’s standard-setting and supervisory functions, expand its field presence and address the effects of artificial intelligence on employment.

He also pledged further reforms to improve efficiency and secure the organisation’s long-term financial sustainability.

THE ISSUES

Houngbo’s re-election comes as technological changes, particularly artificial intelligence, raise questions about the future of work, employment conditions and workers’ rights.

The ILO’s role includes developing international labour standards and monitoring their application. Its work brings governments, employers and workers together to address employment issues and negotiate common approaches.

One of the central features of the organisation is tripartism, which gives these three groups a role in shaping labour policies and standards.

For countries such as Nigeria, the ILO’s work is relevant to discussions around decent working conditions, employment protection, workplace safety and the changing skills required by employers.

The challenge for Houngbo’s second term will be to maintain common labour standards while addressing differences in national economies and the effects of emerging technologies on workers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“More than a century after its founding, our organisation remains committed to a mission that is more relevant than ever: promoting social justice as the foundation of universal and lasting peace.” – Gilbert Houngbo, ILO Director-General.

“Our most precious strength remains tripartism. In a world marked by tensions, conflicts and uncertainty, the ILO embodies a simple but essential conviction: dialogue remains possible.” – Gilbert Houngbo.

“Tri-partism does not require us to think alike. It requires us to build together despite our differences.” – Gilbert Houngbo.

WHAT’S NEXT

Houngbo’s second term will begin in October 2027. His priorities include strengthening the organisation’s labour standards and supervisory functions, expanding its presence in member countries and responding to the effects of artificial intelligence on employment.

The election followed a selection process that included a public interactive session with candidates on September 23 and private hearings by the Governing Body on November 9.

Two other candidates, Yolanda Díaz-Pérez of Spain and Javier González-Olaechea Franco of Peru, withdrew before the election.

BOTTOM LINE

Houngbo’s re-election gives him another five years to lead the ILO’s work on labour standards, decent employment and social justice, with technological change and institutional reform among the priorities for his second term.