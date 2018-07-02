How To Make Delightful Returns From Soyamilk Production

If you are pondering an investment that involves low capital but offers delightful returns, then you might want to consider Soyamilk production. Soya bean is a very important global crop because it comprises of over 36 per cent protein, 30 per cent carbohydrates, dietary fibre, vitamins and mineral salts. It plays an important role in fighting malnutrition, especially protein deficiency in Africa where animal protein is hard to come by for the poor masses. Of all crops that are sources of protein, only soya bean provides cheap and high quality protein comparable to that of meat, poultry and eggs.

Soya bean grows well in many states of the federation. It can be sourced cheaply in states such as Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kwara, Abuja, Bauchi and Borno. It can also be sourced from South East, South South and South West regions of the country.

The product has become more popular in recent times due to its health benefits such as prevention of breast and prostate cancers and heart disorders. Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) say that Soyamilk has the ability to improve blood lipid profile. They say it is better than dairy milk which is high in saturated fat and cholesterol. Soyamilk fat is mostly unsaturated with zero cholesterol. It is also good for infants, the young and the elderly.

The process of Soyamilk production is simple but there is need to observe good hygienic conditions. It is produced from soya beans by soaking, grinding and boiling it in water. The ingredients for the preparation are: dry soya beans, water, sugar, and vanilla flavour. You need to get training to ensure that the ingredients are mixed in appropriate measures.

You can get some measures of soya beans, rinse and boil for about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the fire and soak in cold water for about 6 – 8 hours. Then you wash the soya beans thoroughly to remove the shaff. After that process, rinse with water and keep in a clean bowl.

Grind with a grinding machine if it is much or with a blender, if in relatively lesser quantity. Sieve with sieving material (net sieve) to separate the shaff from the beans. Boil the liquid for 1 – 2 hours. Monitor it to ensure that the liquid does not foam away. Put the liquid down from fire and allow it to cool. Then add sugar and vanilla flavour to taste.

Pour liquid into plastic containers or bottle and freeze if there is freezer. Alternatively, use ice block to chill it. Remember that packaging matters to consumers. The soyamilk is ready for drinking or sale. But do not forget to get NAFDAC registration if you are going to market the product.

As you can see, soyamilk production is a simple process. It is a business anybody with a culture of hygiene and a little capital can do, either on a full time or on part-time basis. The raw materials are available and relatively cheap too but the demand for the product is high because of its nutritional value.

You can start small and grow it to a big factory with automated machines and emplace a strong sales and marketing team to distribute the product all over the country and beyond.