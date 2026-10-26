Byline: Business and Technology Desk | October 26, 2026

Key Points

Honeywell is deploying an artificial intelligence platform at Nigeria’s Dangote refinery in Lekki, Lagos.

The platform could generate approximately $60 million in annual gross benefits at full-capacity throughput, based on preliminary estimates.

The technology will leverage computing capabilities from NVIDIA and Dell Technologies to improve industrial productivity and profitability.

Honeywell is already supporting the refinery’s planned expansion from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

The technology company has also been selected to support Dangote’s proposed mega-refinery project in Kenya’s Lamu County.

Main Story

Honeywell is introducing an artificial intelligence platform at the Dangote refinery in Lekki, Lagos, in a move aimed at improving operational efficiency and increasing profitability at one of Africa’s largest oil refining facilities.

The platform will use technology capabilities from NVIDIA and Dell Technologies to help optimise complex industrial operations, according to a statement cited by Reuters.

Honeywell estimates that the AI system could deliver operational benefits exceeding 29 cents per barrel processed at the refinery. Based on preliminary data, this could translate into approximately $60 million in annual gross benefits when the facility operates at full capacity.

However, the company cautioned that the estimates are not guaranteed, meaning the actual financial benefits will depend on the platform’s performance and operating conditions.

The development comes as the Dangote refinery pursues an ambitious expansion programme designed to increase its processing capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

Honeywell is already supporting the expansion, which is expected to strengthen the refinery’s ability to process crude oil and produce refined petroleum products and petrochemicals.

Introducing AI into its operations could provide additional tools for managing the growing complexity of a facility operating at such a large scale.

The Issues

Large refineries face significant operating costs, from energy consumption and equipment maintenance to production planning and process optimisation.

Even small improvements in efficiency can translate into substantial financial gains when applied across hundreds of thousands of barrels processed daily.

Artificial intelligence can help industrial operators analyse operational data, identify inefficiencies and support decisions aimed at improving production performance.

For the Dangote refinery, the potential benefits could become more significant as processing capacity increases. However, the projected savings remain estimates rather than confirmed financial results.

The wider challenge will be determining how effectively the technology performs under actual operating conditions and whether the expected efficiencies can be sustained as the refinery expands.

What’s Being Said

Honeywell’s preliminary estimates point to the potential for AI to generate substantial operational benefits at the Lekki facility.

The involvement of NVIDIA and Dell Technologies will provide computing capabilities for the platform, supporting its deployment in a demanding industrial environment.

The project also reflects growing interest in applying artificial intelligence beyond conventional office and digital services to industries such as energy, manufacturing and petrochemicals.

For refinery operators, the attraction lies in using data and advanced computing to improve existing processes while managing costs and production targets.

What’s Next

The immediate focus will be on deploying the AI platform and assessing its operational performance at the Dangote refinery.

As the refinery works towards its planned 2028 expansion target, the technology’s effectiveness could become increasingly important in managing higher production volumes.

Honeywell’s involvement also extends beyond Nigeria. The company has been selected to help Dangote develop a new mega-refinery in Kenya’s Lamu County, creating another potential application for its industrial technologies.

The performance of the Lekki deployment could therefore provide useful insights into the role of AI in future large-scale refining projects.

Bottom Line

Honeywell’s AI platform could help the Dangote refinery improve efficiency while pursuing a major increase in production capacity.

The projected $60 million annual benefit is significant, but it remains preliminary and unguaranteed. If the technology delivers the expected results, it could demonstrate how artificial intelligence can improve industrial performance and strengthen the economics of large-scale energy projects.

For Nigeria’s refining industry, the bigger question is whether these technologies can consistently turn operational data into measurable cost savings and higher productivity.