Gold Sees Slight Jump to $1,314.24/Ounce

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, May 15, as the dollar held on to gains from the

previous session after a Federal Reserve official backed the case for further interest rate hikes in the United States.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,314.24 per ounce at 0056 GMT. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were, however, down 0.3 percent at $1,314.10 per ounce.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17 percent to 856.17 tonnes on Monday.

Shanta Gold will conduct further exploration near its main mine in Tanzania after cutting costs in the past year to cope with tougher mining laws, the chief executive told Reuters.

CI Investments Inc sharply decreased its holdings in the world’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund during the first quarter of 2018, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission 13F filing showed on Monday.