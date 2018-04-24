Glo, Huawei, to Construct 2nd Submarine Cable, Glo2

Nigerian Telecom giant, Globacom Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese tech company, Huawei Technologies, for the construction of Glo2 submarine optic fibre cable.

The cable which comprises of three fiber pairs will offer solutions to the protracted issue of non-availability of telecommunications service on offshore platforms.

Speaking during the signing of the contract between Globacom limited and Huawei technologies for Glo2 submarine cable, Globacom, Enterprise Cordinator, Mr. Folu Aderibigbe, said: “This dedicated submarine optical cable will provide ultra-high capacity connection to oil communities as well as enhance the network efficiency in all Globacom operating areas.

“Today’s event is another watershed in the telecommunications industry and it is in line with our status as the game changer.

“Since inception 15 years ago, Globacom has pioneered several innovative technologies in the telecommunications landscape. Some of these innovations include GPRS, MMS, 3G Plus and the 4G LTE technology which today has the widest nationwide coverage.

Today will mark the beginning of another milestone in our history as we sign the contract to build the first-ever national undersea cable to be landed outside Lagos.

“It will also provide high speed internet connectivity as well as digitalize oil platforms to improve productivity. The new cable will usher in a new era of digitalisation to the Nigerian economy.

In his presentation, the company’s Regional Director Technical, Sanjib Roy, said that the Glo2 will be the first submarine cable in Nigeria to land outside Lagos.

“It is a quantum leap in building voice and data communications infrastructure in Nigeria. Glo2 will connect the oil communities.”

He explained that there is so much traffic when most oil companies want to do surveillance, adding that, the cable which contains three fiber pairs, will help to ease such stress.

“Provide redundancy to the terrestrial fiber network rendering high network availability and reliability across Nigeria. It also provide additional capacity high speed data growth in the southern part of Nigeria.

“Economic and social empowerment of the communities in oil-producing region by providing high speed Internet connectivity and fueling IT enabled service.”

On Glo1, he stated that the company has successfully completed upgrade of Glo1 terrestrial network in Nigeria and UK to 100GPs per channel.

“Glo1 is currently undergoing upgrade by Huawei to provide maximum of 16Tps from Nigeria to the U.K and the operation will be completed by May.