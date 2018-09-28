Gboyega Oyetola Emerges Winner of Osun Gubernatorial Election

Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola will succeed Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the governor of Osun state on 27 November, 2018.

The chief returning officer for the election, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape, vice chancellor Federal University of Technology, Akure, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress the winner after 1.am on Friday.

He said Oyetola, whose 64th birthday will be on 29 September, scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the constitution.

Oyetola scored 255,505 votes to beat Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party with just 482 votes.

The PDP candidate scored 255,023 votes.

The election held on 22 September went into a rerun in some seven polling units.

The PDP candidate led the APC candidate with 353 votes before the rerun.

The difference was wiped out in the rerun, with the Social Democratic Party candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who was the second runner up in the first election, going into alliance with the APC.

The alliance was the game changer as Omisore gave the APC candidate, the votes needed in Ile-Ife to wipe out the PDP candidate’s lead.

The governor-elect was born in Iragbiji in Boripe LGA of Osun State on 29 September 1954.

He went to Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo for his secondary school education which he completed in 1972

He was a graduate of University of Lagos and had a B.Sc (Hons) INSURANCE, 1978 and MBA FINANCE, 1990.

He is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London and Nigeria and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

He started his Insurance Career with Leadway Assurance Company after his NYSC in Maiduguri in 1980 as an Assistant Manager and rose to the position of Area Manager, Control Office, Lagos.

He was at Crusader Insurance as Underwriting Manager, Corporate Alliance Insurance as Controller Technical before he left to set up Silvertrust Insurance Brokers in 1990. He was on the Board of many companies.

He was the Executive Vice Chairman of Paragon Group of Companies with interest in Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Stock Broking etc. until his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the Governor of the State of Osun. He is happily married with children.



Summary of results

Registered Voters: 1,678,985

Accredited voters: 775687

Valid Votes : 721,621

Rejected votes: 47874

Total votes cast`; 769495

Adeoti of ADP: 49,743 votes

Adeleke of PDP: 255023

Oyetola of APC: 255,505

Omisore of SDP: 128053