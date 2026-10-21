Friends and family honours Toluwanisings at night of tributes

By Emmanuella Opara | October 21st 2026

KEY POINTS

A night of tributes for late gospel minister Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, is scheduled for October 27 in Ibadan.

The event will bring together family, friends, colleagues and members of the Christian community.

Organisers say the programme will celebrate his life, music and contribution to Christian ministry.

MAIN STORY

Family members, friends, colleagues and members of the Christian community will gather in Ibadan on October 27 to honour late gospel minister Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

The Night of Tributes is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The programme will feature tributes, reflections, memories and thanksgiving to God for the life and legacy of the gospel singer.

In an invitation shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday, the organisers described Bolaji as a beloved brother, friend and minister whose life and work touched many people.

They said the gathering would provide an opportunity for loved ones and admirers to celebrate his contributions to gospel music and Christian ministry, while reflecting on the memories he left behind.

The organisers also acknowledged the sorrow caused by his death but said his influence and ministry would continue to inspire others. They called on family members, friends, colleagues and the wider Christian community to attend the event and pay their respects.

Those willing to support the programme were asked to contact the organisers through direct messages.

THE ISSUES

The tribute reflects the role of gospel ministers in their communities through music, faith and personal relationships. The organisers intend to bring together people who knew Bolaji and those whose lives were touched by his ministry to remember his contribution.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Some lives leave footprints that time can never erase. Some voices may fall silent, but their songs, impact, and memories will forever echo in our hearts,” the organisers said in the invitation.

“Though we mourn his departure, we hold firmly to the hope we have in Christ Jesus. His earthly journey may have ended, but the impact of his life and ministry will continue to speak,” they said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Night of Tributes will hold on Tuesday, October 27, at 3 p.m. at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan. The organisers have invited family, friends, colleagues and members of the Christian community to attend.

BOTTOM LINE

Toluwanisings’ family, friends and fellow Christians will gather in Ibadan to celebrate his life and remember his contribution to gospel music and Christian ministry.