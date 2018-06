A fire broke out on Wednesday at the luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel in central London.

Images show clouds of thick black smoke rising into the city skyline. The origin of the fire is still unknown.

According to authorities, around 20 fire engines and 97 fire fighters are currently trying to extinguish the flames.

The hotel had re-opened its doors on May 29 after completing the most expensive refurbishment in its 115-year history, said local media.