Fidelity Bank Mentioned As Ex-staff Defrauds Customers

Fidelity Bank has become a subject of a case when a Magistrate’s Court sitting at Ebute Metta, Lagos State, sentenced one of the financial institution’s former employees to prison.

The convict, Adenike Okuneye, 31, was sentenced to six months imprisonment for fraudulently obtaining N50,000 from Fidelity Bank customers.

According to the police prosecutor, Cyriacus Osuji, Okuneye commited the offences between March and August 2017 in Lagos.

Having heard the prosecutor’s case, Magistrate A.T. Omoyele of the court consequently sentenced Okuneye to prison after finding her guilty of impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

The magistrate, however, maintained that the convict must serve her prison sentence without an option of a fine.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Bank reported a 29.4% increase in gross earnings to N71.332 billion for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The bank’s unaudited financial statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria showed that its profit before tax grew from N10.134 billion in Q1 2021 to N10.324 billion, with profit after tax at N9.515 billion. Its comprehensive income for the period also jumped by over 200% from – N9.109 billion to N9.908 billion in Q1 2022. Earnings per share stood at 33 kobo.