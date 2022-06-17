FG Eyes Unlocking The Potential Of Nigeria’s Leather Sector

Mr Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Trade and Investment, was among those who advocated for the leather industry’s economic potential to be explored during the recently concluded Lagos leather expo.

Key stakeholders from across Sub-Saharan Africa gathered at the recently concluded Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) 5 to discuss a roadmap for the future of the leather industry to further drive the growth of the Nigerian leather sector while educating and increasing the visibility of leading leather players across Africa.

Over 2000 key stakeholders attended the two-day event, which aimed to reaffirm the potential economic impact of the leather sector on the Nigerian economy, including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, Ex-Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, and representatives from several federal ministries, the Bank of Industry, trade bodies, financial institutions, and other local and international investors.

The Lagos Leather Fair’s Convener, Femi Olayebi, said the large turnout and the depth of the dialogues held during the fair would go a long way in reshaping the leather industry’s landscape.

She said, “It has been a delight for us to, once again, hold a physical edition of Lagos Leather Fair, and we are extremely pleased with the success recorded. The crowds poured in across the two-day event in droves, and it is a testament to the value that the finished leather goods sector for the wider industry if properly harnessed.

“For five years now, we have constantly provided a platform for leather and lifestyle enthusiasts and industry players to come together, enhance visibility for the industry, whilst also championing conversations on how to move the industry forward. And this year, despite the impact of the pandemic, we have seen that industry players have continues to hone their craftsmanship, their skills, and their innovation, in order to drive the shift that we need to make the industry’s potential a reality.”

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adebayo, said, “We are proud of the good works of Lagos Leather Fair over the past 5 years. They have created a solid platform where everyone within the leather ecosystem can meet up and hold conversations on how to move the industry forward. The result of this has become very visible with the growing attention gained by the industry and increased collaboration amongst players.”