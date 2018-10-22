Fayose Pleads Not Guilty to N30.8 Billion Fraud Charge

- October 22, 2018
Fayose

The Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived the Federal High Court Lagos for his trial. Fayose was brought into the court around 8:30 am by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, where he pleaded not guilty to the allegation that he misappropriated N30.8 billion.

The embattled former governor was charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. A large number of his supporters were present in court

He is to be arraigned on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering, abuse of public office, criminal breach of trust and stealing preferred against him by EFCC.

Fayose who arrived the court for trial took pose for his photograph to be taken by journalists.

More Details Later…

