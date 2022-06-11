Excitement As More Winners Emerge At Stanbic IBTC Reward4Saving Season 2

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings recently held the May draws of its ongoing Reward4Saving Season 2 promo at the Stanbic IBTC Head office on Walter Carrington Crescent in Victoria Island Lagos.

The second edition of the Reward4Saving promo themed “Bigger and Better”, encourages Nigerians to imbibe a savings culture. By saving N10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC bank account or @ease wallet for at least 30 days, customers stand a chance to win various cash prizes.

Speaking at the live draws where 70 customers won N100,000 naira each, Emmanuel Aihevba, Head, Main Markets Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said that the initiative is fulfilling the purpose for which it was created as it encourages customers to develop a saving habit and commit to it.

“As a progressive organisation, our quest to encourage people to cultivate the habit of saving for rainy days led to the Reward4Saving initiative. The result of that encouragement is impacting the lives of customers as we have all witnessed from the winners of the first season of the promo,” Emmanuel said.

He stated that the initiative has empowered customers through the rewards, reiterating that empowerment is one of Stanbic IBTC’s core pillars.

Over N44 million has been credited to more than 300 customers in the Reward4Saving promo; cash prizes ranging from N100,000 in the monthly draws and N1 million in the quarterly draws. The promo which extends across seven regions in the country is still on for the next 10 months and over 735 winners will emerge winners of the outstanding N142million as it progresses.

He said: “This second season will see more winners because we have kept our word to make it Bigger and Better. We will maintain this throughout till the end of the promo by which time a total of 840 customers would have been rewarded with N100,000 during the monthly draws, N1million in the quarterly draws and grand prizes of N2million.”

While giving the closing remarks, Oluwakemi Zollner, Head, Sales and Distribution, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said “We are truly glad that we started this initiative to let people know the importance of saving and even happier that they are being rewarded for it. We have rewarded 70 customers today from seven zones and more of our new and existing customers still stand a chance of winning a whooping sum of N2million at the grand finale”.

Stanbic IBTC Bank remains committed to empowering its customers through innovative and rewarding initiatives.