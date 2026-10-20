EndSARS memorial, never normalize injustice — Peter Obi

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 20, 2026

Key Points

· NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi has called for a Nigeria where citizens are protected and young people are heard, not silenced

· He made the call in a statement on Tuesday marking the sixth anniversary of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings on October 20, 2020

· He said peaceful #EndSARS protesters were met with gunfire, leaving lives lost and many injured

· Obi said Nigeria must never forget what happened or allow injustice to be normalised

· He urged government to exercise power with responsibility and respect for human rights at all times

· He expressed belief that good governance and a better future are possible in Nigeria

Main Story

Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi has called for a Nigeria where citizens are protected and young people are heard, not silenced. He also urged the government to respect human rights at all times. Obi made the demands in a statement on Tuesday, recalling the #EndSARS protest and the Lekki Toll Gate shootings of October 20, 2020.

Speaking on the sixth anniversary of the incident, the former Anambra State governor said Nigeria must never forget what transpired, nor allow injustice to be normalised. “Today, October 20, 2026, marks the sixth anniversary of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings, a painful reminder of the price Nigerian youths paid in their demand for a better country,” he wrote.

He recalled that peaceful protesters were met with gunfire on that night. “Lives were lost, many were injured, and the nation was left with questions about justice, accountability, and the sanctity of human life,” he said. He added that he remains optimistic that good governance and a better future are possible.

The Issues

Six years on, the Lekki Toll Gate shootings remain one of the most contested events in recent Nigerian history. Questions about accountability and justice, which Obi raised again, are still central to how many young Nigerians view the government and the security forces.

The #EndSARS movement was a decentralised series of mass youth protests against police brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings by the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Its legacy continues to shape debate about policing, civic rights and the space given to young people in public life.

The statement also carries a political dimension. With the 2027 election approaching, Obi is using the anniversary to reinforce his appeal to young voters, a core part of his support base, by framing his “New Nigeria” message around protection, voice and respect for human rights.

What’s Being Said

Obi used the anniversary to call for remembrance and resolve. “We must never forget. We must never normalise injustice,” he said, He described the Nigeria he wants to see. “As we remember the victims, I reaffirm my belief that a New Nigeria is possible, a country where citizens are protected, not brutalised; where young people are heard, not silenced; and where government power is exercised with responsibility and respect for human rights,” he wrote. He added that no citizen should be punished for demanding good governance and a better future.

He closed with a prayer and a pledge. “May the souls of the departed continue to rest in peace. May their sacrifice strengthen our resolve to build a Nigeria where this tragedy will never be repeated. A New Nigeria is possible. A Nigeria where every life matters,” he said.

What’s Next

Similar tributes and calls for justice are likely from activists, civil society groups and other political figures as the anniversary is marked. Attention may also turn to whether the government responds to renewed demands for accountability over the shootings, As the 2027 campaign builds, the memory of #EndSARS and questions about policing and youth voice are likely to remain part of the political conversation.

Bottom Line

Obi marked the sixth anniversary of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings with a call to remember the victims and reject injustice, pairing the tribute with his campaign message of a New Nigeria where citizens are protected and young people are heard.