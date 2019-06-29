ECOWAS Honours Adadevoh, Annan with Awards

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has posthumously honoured Dr Ameyo Adedevoh and a former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan with the prize of excellence.

The late Dr Ameyo Adadevoh got the award as the winner of the 2018 edition of the Deserving Citizens of the Community.

She was honoured for risking her life to save the community from the Ebola virus disease by curbing the spread of the epidemic.

The ward was received by her son Bankole Cardoso and her niece Niniola Soleye.

Dr. Kofi Annan was awarded Ecowas prize for excellence, an honourary award for distinguished personalities and Mrs Germaine Acogny winner of the prize for excellence, Arts and Literature category.

See Photos Below: