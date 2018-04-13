Don Advocates Focus on Entrepreneurship

A Professor of Business Administration, Redeemers’ University, Ede, Osun State has decried the state of unemployment in the nation.

He recommended that the panacea to the evils of unemployment in the nation is for the government to collaborate with private stakeholders in the bid to promote entrepreneurship.

Professor Adeleke made this submission on Thursday at the 4th Inaugural Lecture series of the university, with the theme “Development by Choice and Prime in Performance: Entrepreneurship for Industrialisation”.

“One of the major challenges confronting Nigeria today is mass unemployment across age, sex and state boundaries. One viable option for reducing unemployment is for people to develop entrepreneurial mentality and self-employment”

“Nigeria is better than Malaysia, and Indonesia in terms of inherent opportunities for growth and availability of human capital, those countries are presently ahead of us because they embraced entrepreneurship in their developmental agenda.

“Nigeria can develop without going through steel rolling meal or Ajaokuta. Entrepreneurship encourages individuals to be creative and come up with progressive initiatives to build a virile nation.

“The process of attaining enviable industrial and technological advancement has to be planned, premeditated and carefully assigned for implementation.

Similarly, the Don spoke on the need to review educational policies in the country.

“There is need to revisit the National Education Policy of 6,3,3,4, especially, the aspect that emphasises apprenticeship and vocational skill acquisition training so as to meet the Nigerian labour market needs.

“As a way to enhance the promotion of Entrepreneurship, the Nigerian government should introduce and entrench a National Entrepreneurship Week (NEW) into National event strategies, such as, lecture and other activities can be organized to support and increase the awareness for entrepreneurship development at all levels, region, state, community and organisation”, he said.