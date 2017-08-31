Dollar Sees Rebound, Gains 0.2% Against Basket of Currencies

The United States of America dollar, on Wednesday, August 31, saw recovering bolting out of a 2-1/2 year low.

The Greenback recovered from a four-month low, rising 0.2 percent against the Japanese yen .JPY and against a basket of currencies .DXY.

The recovery in the greenback had begun during Tuesday’s U.S. trading session, with data showing U.S. consumer confidence hitting a five-month high and house prices rising again.

“A series of strong economic data reminded traders and investors that the (Federal Reserve) is on course to shrinking its balance sheet and lifting rates again,” said Markus Allenspach, an analyst at Julius Baer.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR was back up to 2.13 percent, having sunk below 2.10 percent on Tuesday for the first time since the day after the 2016 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling was broadly flat against the dollar at $1.2906.