Dollar Crashes to three-day Low Against Rival Currencies

The United States of America dollar dipped on Friday,September 29, hitting a three-day low against the euro and Japanese yen after the release of the Commerce Department’s report on U.S. consumer spending.

The report showed almost no increase in consumer spending for August and an annual inflation increase that was the slowest pace since late 2015.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against six rival currencies, touched its lowest in three days after the data.

Meanwhile the euro EUR= hit a three-day high of $1.1832. The dollar sank to a three-day low against the yen JPY=, falling to 112.23 yen.

The pound fell to $1.3357 after the data release from $1.3423 before, leaving it 0.6 percent lower on the day. Against the euro, it slipped to 88.35 pence, down 0.8 percent on the day.