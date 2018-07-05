Dear Job Seeker, Develop Yourself!

With about 70% unemployment rate in Nigeria, the labour market is highly competitive. Therefore, do not expect to get a job if you have not gone the extra mile to develop yourself beyond just your degree or other paper qualification.

It is no longer a question of where you schooled or what you studied, but what can you do? Your skill set will sell you faster and better than your qualification.

Jobsites such as www.findajobinnigeria.com share job listings on a daily basis. So the rate of unemployment is not totally a function of unavailability of jobs but of poor quality of workers/seekers.

Perhaps you have been applying for jobs and are yet to secure one, this is for you.

As a job seeker, you should continously add value to your curriculum vitae by enhancing your skill sets to match the jobs that are available. at the least you should have basic computer skills and working understanding of Microsoft packages as well as soft skills.

Here are some soft skills employers expect you to come with.

Communication skills (writing, reading and speaking)

Team spirit

Critical reasoning

Creative thinking/mindset

Self-motivation

Interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

Adaptability

Integrity

Problem Solving

Again, many job seekers need to learn how to network properly and how to apply for the right jobs in the right manner. The first rule is to read and follow the recruiters’ instruction strictly as errors/omission could lead to express disqualification.

Here are some unbelievable mistakes applicants make:

Attaching Curriculum Vitae (CV) unaccompanied – The first thing a recruiter reads is your application/cover letter before downloading the CV. It is in your best interest as a job seeker to wow your prospective employer at first glance. Even when you email your CV ensure to add a covering note.

Do not send blank emails or a one-liner message. It is simply rude!

No subject (title) – Every mail must have a heading or title. Blank subject emails appear like spam messages. It portrays the job seeker as “unserious”.

Address – Addressing your potential employer with ‘Hi’ , ‘Hello’, ‘Hey’, etc. is very unprofessional. You must understand that social media abbreviations and language are not official/professional and should not be used in send messages as important as job applications.

The CV- Most CVs I have come across are poorly written. If you cannot afford to employ the service of a professional, you can learn a lot online, for free, on how to write a good CV.

Recruiters receive countless CVs for every role advertised. So what are you bringing differently to the table? Your skill sets and the way you present them will set you apart from others applying for the same position.

There are several free tools and resources online that job seekers can use to develop themselves and engage their skill sets.

Google is your friend!