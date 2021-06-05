fbpx
CWG Maintains Lead On Gainers’ Chart On Nigerian Stock Market, With N92.7bn Gain

June 5, 2021
Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market gained N92.7 billion, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.46 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.18 trillion, an appreciation from N20.09 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,726.1 from 38,548.24.

The volume of shares fell to 199.06 million from the 249.68 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,150 against 3,524.

Share values dropped to N1.5 billion against N1.8 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

MORISON: Closed at N1.13 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.68 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.78 kobo, up 6.59 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.23 kobo, up 6.03 percent.

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.53 kobo, down 9.47 percent

REGALINS: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.72 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.39 kobo, down 6.71 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N5.90 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

Leading the activity chart was SOVRENINS with 31.78 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FCMB with a share volume of 28.26 million.

ROYALEX follows with 10.84 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 10.29 million, and REGALINS with 9.69 million shares.

