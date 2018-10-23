Cryptocurrency: Coinbase, Circle Launch Digital Dollar Coin

Cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage giant Coinbase has provided a major stamp of approval to one of several recently launched USD-pegged cryptocurrency “stablecoins” seeking to supplant tether (USDT) as the leader in this burgeoning market niche.

The San Francisco-based Coinbase on Tuesday announced that, beginning today, customers can buy, sell, send, and receive USD Coin, the cryptocurrency initially launched by fellow cryptocurrency unicorn Circle.

Customers throughout the world can send and receive the token, which is backed by physical dollars stored in company-controlled bank accounts, while U.S. customers — excluding New York — can buy and sell the token on Coinbase.com. USDC is not currently listed on Coinbase Pro — the firm’s order-book cryptocurrency exchange — though the company says it will be added to this platform “in the coming weeks.”

Commenting on its decision to support the USDC stablecoin, Coinbase said that fiat-based blockchain currencies can contribute to the development of “a more open financial system” and could further the adoption of decentralized applications (dApps):

“The advantage of a blockchain-based digital dollar like USDC is easier to program with, to send quickly, to use in dApps, and to store locally than traditional bank account-based dollars. That’s why we think of it as an important step towards a more open financial system.”

Coinbase also noted that stablecoins like USDC are ideal for business purposes and e-commerce applications, as payments denominated in these tokens can be made at any time of day without the inherent risks of price volatility associated with using bitcoin and other cyrptocurrencies as working capital.

In adding support for USDC, Coinbase joins Circle as a founding member of the CENTRE Consortium, which governs the development of issuance of USD Coin and other stablecoins that the consortium may develop in the future.