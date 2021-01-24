fbpx
COVID-19: KLM Sacked Staff Totals 6,000 In Seven Months

January 24, 2021
The flag carrier of The Netherlands KLM has sacked 6,000 of its staff members in the course of seven months.

In a statement issued by the airliner titled, ‘KLM to further restructure organisation’, the company disclosed plans to retrench another 1,000 of its staff.

According to KLM, the decision to sack its staff is due to the pandemic that has threatened the airline’s bottom line.

It added that restrictions mandated by several countries were another factor that spurred the decision.

KLM management said that it was undergoing restructuring which has caused it to trim its staff strength.

The CEO of the airliner, Peter Elbers, explained, “In July 2020, we announced that 5,000 of our colleagues would have to leave KLM, after which we engaged with intensive consultation and cooperation with all social partners.

“The further downsizing of our organisation does not yet encompass the latest measures announced by the Dutch government in the past 48 hours.”

