Telinno Consulting Limited (TCL) – Specialises in design, roll out, management and performance improvement of the cellular network to ensure the cellular operator can offer best in class service to its customers while maximising return on its network infrastructure investments. TCL’s team of experienced engineers have successfully delivered its full range of services to more than 15 cellular operators around the world.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY