BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Junior Business Analyst at TriVersa Limited

We assist clients in making more informed decisions towards improving their business operations and services. We also assist them in gaining more insight through innovative technologies and leveraging data towards improving profitability, delivering superior products and services to their clients.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Junior Business Analyst
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- We are currently looking to recruit a fulltime Junior Business Analyst with some knowledge of IT, Business, Data and Application requirements gathering and management experience.
- He or she must have worked on a couple of requirements gathering projects and have a good degree in Business Management, IT or Software Engineering from a reputable university.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for discovering the underlying business needs to be addressed and information related to the solution and project requirements through conversations with stakeholders.
- Organizing, specifying and modelling the requirements to ensure they are complete and unambiguous.
- Documenting the requirements in a format that can be shared with stakeholders.
- Ensuring the requirements map to the real business need, are approved by all relevant stakeholders, and meet essential quality standards.
- Responsible for documenting efficiently, business, functional and non-functional requirements towards managing customer needs
- Setup requirements review workshops
- Liaise with consultants and managers to document business processes effectively.
- Ensure that various appropriate infrastructure elements, including documents, periodicals, manuals, policy documents are kept up to date and are available.
- Create and develop functional requirements of systems to improve quality, performances, external interfaces, and constraints.
- Carry out analysis of requirements by checking for derived requirements that are logical to customers’ requests.
- Outline requirement specifications with the use of standard templates for both used cases and detailed software.
- Support unit, system, user acceptance and functionality testing exercises
- Manage requirements and ensure they are stored in automated systems.
- Record, manipulate, and make reports on requirements stored in the requirements management too.
- Supervise requirements traceability information and record requirements status in the course of the project.
- Monitor changes to baseline requirements with the use of effective application of change control processes and tools.
- Make contributions in the development of Test Plans and Test Scripts, and also perform test execution as required.
- Ability to communicate and sell the vision of a proposal to an organisation.
- Developing enterprise solutions concepts to match customer specific business and services agenda
- Knowledge of software engineering principles and practices
- Participating in change management workshop
- Provide clarity on requirements priorities to senior staff, IT and customers
Requirements
- Good written and verbal communications skills
- Good negotiation and persuasion skills
- 1+ years IT or Business Analysis and requirements management experience
- Experience supporting the delivery of Software and Infrastructure projects
- Experience in a variety of SDLCs including Waterfall and Agile
- Experience of LAN, WAN, Connectivity and Systems integration
- Deep understanding in full ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) covering planning, analysis, build, test and release
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@thetriversa.com