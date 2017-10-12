BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Junior Business Analyst at TriVersa Limited

TriVersa Limited specialises in providing Enterprise Intelligence solutions to our clients in Banking, Insurance, Defence, Government, Oil and Gas, Aviation and Telecommunication sectors.

We assist clients in making more informed decisions towards improving their business operations and services. We also assist them in gaining more insight through innovative technologies and leveraging data towards improving profitability, delivering superior products and services to their clients.

Job Title: Junior Business Analyst

Location: Lagos

Job Description

We are currently looking to recruit a fulltime Junior Business Analyst with some knowledge of IT, Business, Data and Application requirements gathering and management experience.

He or she must have worked on a couple of requirements gathering projects and have a good degree in Business Management, IT or Software Engineering from a reputable university.

Responsibilities

Responsible for discovering the underlying business needs to be addressed and information related to the solution and project requirements through conversations with stakeholders.

Organizing, specifying and modelling the requirements to ensure they are complete and unambiguous.

Documenting the requirements in a format that can be shared with stakeholders.

Ensuring the requirements map to the real business need, are approved by all relevant stakeholders, and meet essential quality standards.

Responsible for documenting efficiently, business, functional and non-functional requirements towards managing customer needs

Setup requirements review workshops

Liaise with consultants and managers to document business processes effectively.

Ensure that various appropriate infrastructure elements, including documents, periodicals, manuals, policy documents are kept up to date and are available.

Create and develop functional requirements of systems to improve quality, performances, external interfaces, and constraints.

Carry out analysis of requirements by checking for derived requirements that are logical to customers’ requests.

Outline requirement specifications with the use of standard templates for both used cases and detailed software.

Support unit, system, user acceptance and functionality testing exercises

Manage requirements and ensure they are stored in automated systems.

Record, manipulate, and make reports on requirements stored in the requirements management too.

Supervise requirements traceability information and record requirements status in the course of the project.

Monitor changes to baseline requirements with the use of effective application of change control processes and tools.

Make contributions in the development of Test Plans and Test Scripts, and also perform test execution as required.

Ability to communicate and sell the vision of a proposal to an organisation.

Developing enterprise solutions concepts to match customer specific business and services agenda

Knowledge of software engineering principles and practices

Participating in change management workshop

Provide clarity on requirements priorities to senior staff, IT and customers

Requirements

Good written and verbal communications skills

Good negotiation and persuasion skills

1+ years IT or Business Analysis and requirements management experience

Experience supporting the delivery of Software and Infrastructure projects

Experience in a variety of SDLCs including Waterfall and Agile

Experience of LAN, WAN, Connectivity and Systems integration

Deep understanding in full ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) covering planning, analysis, build, test and release

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: info@thetriversa.com