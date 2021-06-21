fbpx
#BuhariMustGo Protesters Disrupt Traffic Along Abuja Airport

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

#BuhariMustGo Protesters Disrupt Traffic Along Abuja Airport

June 21, 20210125
#BuhariMustGo Protesters Disrupt Traffic Along Abuja Airport

Some protesters calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari held a demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of Monday, along the highway leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

In a video shared by the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, on Twitter, the protesters were chanting “Buhari must go”.

The demonstration led to the disruption of traffic on the highway .

Sowore posted the video along with the accompanying message: “#BuhariMustGo protest[ers] on the highway to the airport in Abuja this morning! No Rest for the wicked! #RevolutionNow.”

READ ALSO: Insights On Investments As Shared By FBNH CFO, Aiyibi

#BuhariMustGo protest on the highway to the airport in Abuja this morning! No Rest for the wicked! #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/mGMUJAraD0

— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 21, 2021

Sowore had called for a nationwide protest asking President Muhammadu Buhari to vacate office on June 12 — Democracy Day.

Sowore and Olawale Bakare, his ally, were arrested on August 4 and 5, 2o19, for planning a nationwide protest.

They were both arraigned at a federal high court in Abuja after spending more than 100 days in detention.

Both of them were eventually released and Sowore was confined to Abuja by the court as part of his bail condition.

About Author

#BuhariMustGo Protesters Disrupt Traffic Along Abuja Airport
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 22, 20152102

Oil Plunge Tragedy: Nigeria May Raise VAT By 10%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The persistent oil price plunge may push the federal government  to double its value-added tax (VAT) and cancel government projects. In an interview with Th
Read More
October 8, 20140116

Royal Exchange Group Declares N806m Profit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Royal Exchange Nigeria Plc says it recorded N806.28 million profit from its operations for the financial year ended December 31, 2013. This information is p
Read More
Fugitive Maina Arrested In Niger Republic [ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTER
December 1, 20200415

Fugitive Maina Arrested In Niger Republic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Security agencies in Niger Republic have arrested the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina. Punch reports that
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.