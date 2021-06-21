BuhariMustGo Protesters Disrupt Traffic Along Abuja Airport

June 21, 2021 125

Some protesters calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari held a demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of Monday, along the highway leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

In a video shared by the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, on Twitter, the protesters were chanting “Buhari must go”.

The demonstration led to the disruption of traffic on the highway .

Sowore posted the video along with the accompanying message: “#BuhariMustGo protest[ers] on the highway to the airport in Abuja this morning! No Rest for the wicked! #RevolutionNow.”

READ ALSO: Insights On Investments As Shared By FBNH CFO, Aiyibi

#BuhariMustGo protest on the highway to the airport in Abuja this morning! No Rest for the wicked! #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/mGMUJAraD0

— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 21, 2021

Sowore had called for a nationwide protest asking President Muhammadu Buhari to vacate office on June 12 — Democracy Day.

Sowore and Olawale Bakare, his ally, were arrested on August 4 and 5, 2o19, for planning a nationwide protest.

They were both arraigned at a federal high court in Abuja after spending more than 100 days in detention.

Both of them were eventually released and Sowore was confined to Abuja by the court as part of his bail condition.