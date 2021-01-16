fbpx
Boko Haram Has No Authority In Any Territory In Nigeria – Army

January 16, 2021018
The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, has said that terrorist group Boko Haram has no authority over any territory in Nigeria.

He said this while speaking on Politics Today, aired on Channel Television on Friday.

Enenche’s statement comes on the celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, stating that the insurgent group has been weakened since the current administration took power.

He said that Boko Haram insurgents have been moving from enclave to enclave and have no “authority on any territory in the Nigeria.

He said, “They are moving from bush to enclave and enclave to bush and no longer have any authority or sovereignty on any territory in the northeast and by extension, to Nigeria.”

Although the government continues to reel out its success in its fight against insurgency in the country, Nigerians have criticised the progress made in securing the lives of citizens.

Enenche maintained that the armed forces in the country has packaged itself in the defense of the country.

He said that “the Armed Forces of Nigeria made a lot of progress last year in the area of packaging itself to further the defense of this country.”

“As of 2015 before this administration came on board, at least 17 and 20 local governments were strongholds of the insurgents… by 2016 the whole of the northeast was recaptured and the government took back full authority.”

